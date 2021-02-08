Log in
VINCI SA

Vinci : Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020

02/08/2021 | 02:08pm EST
Rueil Malmaison, 8 February 2021

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020

VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2020 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2020 and the report on the financial statements for 2020 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group. 

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Financials
Sales 2020 42 819 M 51 542 M 51 542 M
Net income 2020 1 161 M 1 397 M 1 397 M
Net Debt 2020 21 750 M 26 180 M 26 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 48 595 M 58 485 M 58 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 80,3%
Technical analysis trends VINCI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,91 €
Last Close Price 86,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI SA5.70%58 457
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.63%30 759
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.78%29 242
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.73%18 739
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%16 626
BOUYGUES0.48%15 487
