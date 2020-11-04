Vinci : Third supplement dated 3rd November 2020 to the base prospectus dated 15 July 2020

THIRD SUPPLEMENT DATED 3 NOVEMBER 2020

TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 15 JULY 2020

(incorporated as a société anonyme in France)

Euro 12,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Due from one year from the date of original issue

This third supplement (the "Third Supplement") constitutes a supplement to and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 15 July 2020 granted approval number 20-344 on 15 July 2020 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") as supplemented by the first supplement dated 7 September 2020 granted approval number 20-444 on 7 September 2020 and the second supplement dated 24 September 2020 granted approval number 20-473 on 24 September 2020 (together, the "Base Prospectus") prepared by Vinci (the "Issuer") with respect to the Euro 12,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"). Terms defined in the Base Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Third Supplement. The Base Prospectus as supplemented constitutes a base prospectus for the purpose of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Application has been made to the AMF in France for approval of this Third Supplement to the Base Prospectus, in its capacity as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation.

The Issuer declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the information contained in this Third Supplement is in accordance with the facts and the Third Supplement makes no omission likely to affect its import. The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Third Supplement.

This Third Supplement has been prepared pursuant to Article 23.1 of the Prospectus Regulation for the purposes of (i) incorporating by reference the information contained in the French language version1 of the press release of the Issuer dated 20 October 2020 relating to the quarterly information at 30 September 2020 the "Vinci Quarterly Information Press Release at 30 September 2020") and (ii) updating the "Recent Developments" section of the Base Prospectus by including the press release relating to a non-binding proposal for the acquisition of Grupo ACS's "Industrial Services"division.

Copies of this Third Supplement and the Vinci Quarterly Information Press Release at 30 September 2020 (a) may be obtained, free of charge, at the registered office of the Issuer during normal business hours and (b) will

be available on the website of the Issuer (www.vinci.com). A copy of this Third Supplement will also be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

To the extent that there is any inconsistency between any statement in this Third Supplement and any other statement in or incorporated in the Base Prospectus, the statements in this Third Supplement will prevail.

Save as disclosed in this Third Supplement, there has been no other significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy relating to information contained or incorporated in the Base Prospectus which is capable of affecting the assessment of the Notes to be issued under the Programme since the publication of the Base Prospectus.

1 The free English language translation of the Vinci Quarterly Information Press Release at 30 September 2020 may be obtained without charge from the website of the Issuer (https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/press-releases/pages/20201020-1746.htm). This English language translation is not incorporated by reference herein.