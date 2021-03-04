Log in
VINCI SA

(DG)
Vinci : Submits Buyback Plan for Approval at Shareholders' Meeting

03/04/2021 | 12:22pm EST
By Kim Richters

Vinci SA said Thursday that its board of directors have submitted a share buyback program for approval at the combined general shareholders' meeting on April 8.

The maximum amount of authorized purchases would be 2 billion euros ($2.41 billion) and the maximum purchase price per share would be EUR130, the French construction and infrastructure company said.

Vinci added that the buyback program would run from April 8, 2021 until Oct. 7, 2022.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-21 1222ET

EPS Revisions
