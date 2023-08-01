Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Vinco Ventures, Inc. is a digital media and content technology company. The Company, through its subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited (Lomotif), which offers a video-sharing social networking platform that is committed to democratizing video creation. The Lomotif app allows its users to create their own music videos by selecting pictures and videos from the camera, mixing them with music, and transforming video clips into music videos. The Lomotif platform offers LoMoTV, a digital entertainment and lifestyle content network offering original programming. Through AdRizer LLC, it provides technology solutions to automate the use of artificial intelligence for digital advertising analytics and programmatic media buying through its core platform, Cortex. Through Honey Badger Media, LLC, it offers a full-service digital commerce strategy solution focused on brand specific messaging and designing comprehensive digital campaigns.

Sector Internet Services