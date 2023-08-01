Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed OTC Markets - 04:00:00 2023-07-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5850 USD
|-55.34%
|-88.57%
|-93.70%
|Jul. 27
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Jul. 05
|Vinco Ventures, Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.5850 USD
|-55.34%
|-88.57%
|7 M $
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(OTCPK:BBIG) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell Small Cap Completeness Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NasdaqCM:BBIG) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
|CI
|Update Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $2.3 million in funding from Eleanor and Howard Morgan Family Foundation, Zoom Ventures, LLC, Stage Venture Partners, LLC, Vinco Ventures, Inc., ScoutFund, CS Angel
|CI
|Vinco Ventures' Split-Adjusted Shares to Begin Trading Thursday
|MT
|Vinco Ventures, Inc. Appoints James Robertson as Chief Executive Officer
|CI
|Vinco Ventures, Inc. Appoints Chris Polimeni as CFO
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-93.70%
|7 M $
|+53.68%
|7 M $
|+71.43%
|7 M $
|-31.87%
|7 M $
|+23.60%
|8 M $
|-43.03%
|8 M $
|+5.26%
|7 M $
|+24.14%
|8 M $
|-16.97%
|7 M $
|+100.00%
|6 M $