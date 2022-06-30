Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vinco Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBIG   US9273301005

VINCO VENTURES, INC.

(BBIG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-06-30 pm EDT
1.455 USD   +8.58%
01:21pVinco Ventures Shares Rise 10% After Cryptyde Spinoff
DJ
06/28VINCO VENTURES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24VINCO VENTURES, INC.(NASDAQCM : BBIG) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinco Ventures Shares Rise 10% After Cryptyde Spinoff

06/30/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Vinco Ventures Inc. shares were 10% higher at $1.48 Thursday after the company spun off its Cryptyde Inc. subsidiary.

Cryptyde shares were down 68% to $2.03 at 1 p.m. ET, trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol TYDE.

Last year, Vinco Ventures said it was spinning off its Cryptyde subsidiary, with each Vinco stockholder of record getting one share of Cryptyde stock for every 10 shares of Vinco held. Cryptyde provides an comprehensive, scalable Web3 businesses using blockchain technologies, non-fungible tokens, smart contracts, metaverse and crypto.

Bitcoin was down 4.4% to $19,119.87 at 1 p.m. ET, and down 40% in the last month. Ethereum was down 6% to $1,032.17 at 1 p.m. ET, and down 47% in the last month.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.14% 19225.4 End-of-day quote.-54.26%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.81% 20088.8 End-of-day quote.-57.92%
CRYPTYDE, INC. 2.44% 6.2999 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -3.21% 0.0546 End-of-day quote.-30.81%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -3.34% 1049.51 End-of-day quote.-68.35%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -4.03% 1096.36 End-of-day quote.-70.89%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.71% 11098.39 Real-time Quote.-28.55%
VINCO VENTURES, INC. 9.33% 1.4714 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
