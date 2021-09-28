Vinco Ventures : rsquo; Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces World Renown Artist Super Buddha's Forthcoming E-NFT entitled “Global Unity”

September 28, 2021
Vinco Ventures' Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces World Renown Artist Super Buddha's Forthcoming E-NFT entitled "Global Unity"
BETHLEHEM, Pa. September 28, 2021, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced that its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment is pleased to present world renown artist, Super Buddha's forthcoming E-NFT entitled "GLOBAL UNITY."
The "Global Unity" E-NFTs will go on sale today at 5PM ET with a selling price of only $3. The "Global Unity" E-NFT was inspired by Super Buddha's visit to the Vatican, where he was received and greeted by His Holiness Pope Francis for having worked with Scholas Occurrentes, a foundation created by His Holiness. The Super Buddha Global Unity E-NFT will also feature an original music score and vocals, both by producer, arranger, and music composer, Erik "E Smooth" Hicks of Emmersive Entertainment whose production credits include writing and producing for legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers such as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and Curtis Mayfield.
Super Buddha was born and raised in Venezuela and his purpose and passion for all things creative led him to China where he studied fine art and design. His art has been featured in Art Basel and in galleries around the globe. Super Buddha's artwork has been seen and sold around the world by avid art collectors to music superstars such as DJ Tiesto, Swae Lee, and may others.
Super Buddha was quoted as saying, "A world that is divided, is a world that is in peril. My E- NFT "Global Unity" art piece represents every color, creed, and culture that still believes that love conquers all. I've traveled the globe numerous times and I recognize today more than ever that we cannot leave our children's future to the rebuilding of our fractured earth, when this can collectively be healed right now by caring people through the eradication of hate, world hunger, violence, homelessness, and climate change, etc. My ultimate mission with the creation of this E-NFT reflects and speak volumes to what we all aspire to have on Earth
EVNT Platform, LLC, dba Emmersive Entertainment
Builders of the next great artform and investment vehicle. Our team draws on decades of industry experience, creative vision, and programming prowess to deliver unparalleled digital solutions. We are committed to pushing the limits of technology and challenging ourselves to unlock the most creative solutions for complex artistic and technological NFT concepts. We
specialize in crafting custom artwork in a variety of mediums, all while advancing the NFT market by offering one-of-a-kind augmented digital and physical tokens. Working directly with artists, celebrities, and sports stars, we produce the future of memorabilia. For additional information, please visit EmmersiveEntertainment.comand E-NFT.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers
To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
Media Contact
Jason Magner Rogers & Cowan PMK 310-854-8128Jason.magner@rogersandcowanpmk.com
Investor Relations Jason Magner Rogers & Cowan PMK 310-854-8128Jason.magner@rogersandcowanpmk.com
###
Disclaimer
Vinco Ventures Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 21:51:04 UTC.