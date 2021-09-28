Vinco Ventures : rsquo; Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces World Renown Artist Super Buddha's Forthcoming E-NFT entitled “Global Unity”

September 28, 2021

Vinco Ventures' Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces World Renown Artist Super Buddha's Forthcoming E-NFT entitled "Global Unity"

BETHLEHEM, Pa. September 28, 2021, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced that its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment is pleased to present world renown artist, Super Buddha's forthcoming E-NFT entitled "GLOBAL UNITY."

The "Global Unity" E-NFTs will go on sale today at 5PM ET with a selling price of only $3. The "Global Unity" E-NFT was inspired by Super Buddha's visit to the Vatican, where he was received and greeted by His Holiness Pope Francis for having worked with Scholas Occurrentes, a foundation created by His Holiness. The Super Buddha Global Unity E-NFT will also feature an original music score and vocals, both by producer, arranger, and music composer, Erik "E Smooth" Hicks of Emmersive Entertainment whose production credits include writing and producing for legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers such as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and Curtis Mayfield.

Super Buddha was born and raised in Venezuela and his purpose and passion for all things creative led him to China where he studied fine art and design. His art has been featured in Art Basel and in galleries around the globe. Super Buddha's artwork has been seen and sold around the world by avid art collectors to music superstars such as DJ Tiesto, Swae Lee, and may others.

Super Buddha was quoted as saying, "A world that is divided, is a world that is in peril. My E- NFT "Global Unity" art piece represents every color, creed, and culture that still believes that love conquers all. I've traveled the globe numerous times and I recognize today more than ever that we cannot leave our children's future to the rebuilding of our fractured earth, when this can collectively be healed right now by caring people through the eradication of hate, world hunger, violence, homelessness, and climate change, etc. My ultimate mission with the creation of this E-NFT reflects and speak volumes to what we all aspire to have on Earth

Global Unity ."

EVNT Platform, LLC, dba Emmersive Entertainment

Builders of the next great artform and investment vehicle. Our team draws on decades of industry experience, creative vision, and programming prowess to deliver unparalleled digital solutions. We are committed to pushing the limits of technology and challenging ourselves to unlock the most creative solutions for complex artistic and technological NFT concepts. We