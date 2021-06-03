Vine Energy Inc. : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) announced today that Eric Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Stoltenberg, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:20pm ET.

The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast is accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website located at https://www.vineenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused exclusively on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company employs a relentless focus on generating free cash flow and shareholder returns while demonstrating environmental, social and governance leadership. For more information, visit our website at www.VineEnergy.com.

