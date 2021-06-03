Log in
    VEI   US92735P1030

VINE ENERGY INC.

(VEI)
Vine Energy Inc. : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference

06/03/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) announced today that Eric Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Stoltenberg, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:20pm ET.

The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast is accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website located at https://www.vineenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused exclusively on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company employs a relentless focus on generating free cash flow and shareholder returns while demonstrating environmental, social and governance leadership. For more information, visit our website at www.VineEnergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 809 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -82,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 166 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 54,5%
Technical analysis trends VINE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,93 $
Last Close Price 15,49 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric D. Marsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne B. Stoltenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Elkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Angelo G. Acconcia Independent Director
Murat T. Konuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINE ENERGY INC.0.00%1 166
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.77.56%7 506
PAREX RESOURCES INC.25.11%2 326
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.8.01%1 544
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.135.23%1 432
BERRY CORPORATION85.87%550