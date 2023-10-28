Vineet Laboratories Limited informed that Ms. Nirosha Ravikanti, Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having Membership No: A68115, has resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from closing business hours of October 28, 2023 due to personal reasons.
Vineet Laboratories Limited Announces Resignation of Nirosha Ravikanti as Company Secretary / Compliance Officer of the Company
October 28, 2023 at 08:53 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023