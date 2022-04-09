Vineet Laboratories : Price movement

Vineet

laboratories limited

April 8, 2022 To To BSELimited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. BSEScrip Code: 543298 NSEScrip Code: VINEETLAB Dear Sir / Ma'am, Sub: Clarification on price movement Ref: Your E-mail on the subject

This is in response to your email seeking clarification with respect to the movement in the price of share.

Kindly note that we, the Company, have disclosed all the events, information that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information to the stock exchanges and the investors as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, we would like to bring to your kind attention that there is no pending information / announcement, whether price sensitive or not, which has to be brought to the knowledge of the stock exchanges and the investors.

The movement in the share price of the company is purely market driven including the impact of systematic and unsystematic risks being faced by the company that are neither in the control of the company nor the management.

In addition, we humbly place before you that the Company and its Directors always abide by all the Rules and Regulations, which are applicable to the Company.

This is for your records and information. Kindly take note of the same.

