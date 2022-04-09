Log in
    543298   INE505Y01010

VINEET LABORATORIES LIMITED

(543298)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
72.20 INR   -2.37%
02/12Vineet Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Vineet Laboratories Limited Announces Resignation of Chetna Tiwari as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CI
2021Vineet Laboratories Limited Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vineet Laboratories : Price movement

04/09/2022 | 03:09am EDT
Vineet

laboratories limited

April 8, 2022

To

To

BSELimited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400001.

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051.

BSEScrip Code: 543298

NSEScrip Code: VINEETLAB

Dear Sir / Ma'am,

Sub: Clarification on price movement

Ref: Your E-mail on the subject

This is in response to your email seeking clarification with respect to the movement in the price of share.

Kindly note that we, the Company, have disclosed all the events, information that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information to the stock exchanges and the investors as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, we would like to bring to your kind attention that there is no pending information / announcement, whether price sensitive or not, which has to be brought to the knowledge of the stock exchanges and the investors.

The movement in the share price of the company is purely market driven including the impact of systematic and unsystematic risks being faced by the company that are neither in the control of the company nor the management.

In addition, we humbly place before you that the Company and its Directors always abide by all the Rules and Regulations, which are applicable to the Company.

This is for your records and information. Kindly take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Best Regards,

For Vineet Laboratories Limited

Gaddam Venkata Rama Managing Director DIN:00031873

Admin. Office: 5-5-160. Malleswari Nilayam. Opp. Vishnu Theatre. Chlntalkunta. LB Nagar, Hyderabad-500 074.

Regd. Office: SyNa. 11/A3. Eshwaramma Nllayam. Saheb Nagar Kurudu VIII.Chintalkunta. LBNagar. Hyderabad-500 074.

Factory: SyNo. 300, Malkapur(V), Choutuppal(M). Yadadri-Bhuvanaglri(D). Telangana State, India-508 252.

E-mail·lnfo@vineetlabs.co.in. Website: www.vlneetlabs.co.in. Phone: +91-40-24128833,

CrN No. : U24304TG2016PLC112888 GST No. : 36AAFCV6694P1ZA

Disclaimer

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 07:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 435  32,1  32,1 
Net income 2021 17,8 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 666 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venkata Ramana Gaddam Managing Director & Director
Satyanarayana Raju Bhupathiraju Chief Financial Officer & Director
