MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vinergy Capital Inc.    VIN   CA92744H1001

VINERGY CAPITAL INC.

(VIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vinergy Appoints Executive Chairman to Drive Focus on Blockchain & Bitcoin Growth Opportunities

04/06/2021 | 09:25am EDT
- Chairman has over 30 years of vast investment experience across various sectors including Crypto and DeFi Opportunities

- Chairman will invest $300,000 to purchase 2,000,000 Units of Vinergy Capital

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Vinergy Capital, Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V7) ("Vinergy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Alnoor Nathoo, of Calgary, Alberta as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Nathoo is an accomplished businessman having funded and managed various investments in the venture space over the past 30 years.

"Over the course of the past few years, I witnessed and took part in many crypto and blockchain opportunities. The recent move towards decentralized finance has opened up a huge opportunity for people from different walks of life to partake in this revolution and as such I decided to join Vinergy Capital to enable it and its shareholders to partake in this DeFi revolution. I look forward to working with the Technical Team at Vinergy Capital to identify and close on opportunities in this space in the near future", stated Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of the Board.

Furthering his commitment to Vinergy Capital, Mr. Nathoo will be subscribing for a $300,000 equity placement to be comprised of 2,000,000 Units at $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half transferable warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 2 years. This placement remains subject to regulatory approval.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vinergy Capital Inc.
Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of the Board
Email: info@vinergycapital.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79514


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,73 M -2,17 M -2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 8,54 M 8,50 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart VINERGY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Vinergy Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arif Merali Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Richard Ralfs Independent Director
John Vu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINERGY CAPITAL INC.145.45%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.56%70 596
CNOOC LIMITED12.95%46 566
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.95%41 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.22%36 625
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.62%32 959
Categories
