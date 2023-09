Sept 21 (Reuters) - VinFast on Thursday reported a 131.2% rise in second-quarter revenue as the electric vehicle-maker delivered more vehicles to Vietnamese customers.

In its first quarterly report since going public in August, the company reported revenue of 7.95 trillion Vietnamese dong ($327 million). ($1 = 24,310.0000 dong) (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)