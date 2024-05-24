LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against VinFast Auto Ltd. f/k/a Black Spade Acquisition Co. ("VinFast" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VFS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the prospectus and registration statement (the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2023 merger ("Merger") and/or between August 15, 2023 and January 17, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 11, 2024.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. VinFast failed to maintain the appropriate level of capital to execute its growth strategy. The Company would fail to meet its 2023 delivery targets. The Company overstated the strength of its business model and operational capabilities. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about VinFast, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-approaching-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-vinfast-auto-ltd-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-302154968.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm