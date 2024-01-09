LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) officially announces the global launch of its latest electric model, the VF 3. This dynamic mini-eSUV, packed with character and personality, adds a new dimension to smart, sustainable, and accessible urban mobility for everyone.

Designed to unbound the imagination of urban mobility, the VF 3 combines practicality, creativity, and style to ignite new joy, inspire personal realization, and spark creativity among its drivers.

The VF 3 features a seamless balance of robust geometric blocks and sleek lines, creating an aesthetically pleasing exterior designed to enhance its owner's personality. In addition, the ample ground clearance and 16-inch wheels underscore the vehicle's sturdy and practical design and its capacity to navigate different types of terrains.

The car's interior embraces a minimalist approach, providing ample space and incorporating essential smart features for a comfortable and convenient driving experience.

As a mini-eSUV, the VF 3 boasts a well-proportioned footprint for the effortless city commute. With an overall dimension of approximately L125.6 x W66.1 x H63.8 (inch) and a target estimate of driving range of over 125 miles per full charge, this practical four-seater delivers comfort while maintaining optimal maneuverability, empowering drivers to confidently navigate city streets.

Other functions and entertainment features also come standard to accommodate the daily lives of city drivers. This includes an advanced 10-inch-screen infotainment system fitted with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, to help keep both drivers and passengers connected and entertained, while full folding second-row seats allow for the expansion of cargo space (total capacity of 550 liters), making the car ready for spontaneous adventures.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global, shared: "With the global launch of the VF 3, we are pleased to introduce a new electric car in our range. More importantly, we are providing a new companion for a generation of young drivers who value practicality alongside personality. The VF 3 aims to unbound the imagination of urban mobility that is not only sustainable but also accessible for everyone."

Six months after its initial debut in Vietnam, VinFast is now launching the mini-eSUV globally. The global debut not only demonstrates VinFast's unwavering dedication to R&D but also signifies the company's significant progress in expanding its electric vehicle lineup at a global scale and commitment to promoting a fully electrified transportation landscape and democratizing sustainable mobility globally.

In 2024, VinFast is set to begin accepting early reservations for the VF 3. Details of the timing for reservation and delivery of the vehicle, pricing, and warranty policies will be announced for each market in the upcoming period.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-globally-launches-the-vf-3---a-green-mobility-solution-for-everyone-302030408.html

SOURCE VinFast