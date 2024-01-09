LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS), Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, unveils its new electric vehicle concept - the VF Wild. The concept car is VinFast's first attempt for a pickup truck, exemplifying VinFast's commitment to broadening its product range and promoting sustainable mobility by making smart, safe, exciting electric vehicles accessible to everyone.

The VF Wild concept highlights VinFast's innovative efforts to create a pickup truck with exceptional performance, catering to the new generation of consumers looking for innovation and eco-friendliness without compromising on performance and durability.

With an overall length of 209 inches (5324mm) and a width of 79 inches (1997mm), VF Wild's dimensions place it in the mid-size pickup category. This efficiently packaged mid-size footprint is further enhanced by VF Wild's flexible bed size. The vehicle combines the practicality of a power-folding mid-gate to provide a class-leading bed length designed to expand from 5 to 8 feet with the rear seats folded down automatically, equipping the VF Wild with the largest bed in its segment. With the functionality of the expanding bed, work and play can be done in style and comfort. The design also integrates a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors to improve aerodynamics.

The VF Wild concept was jointly developed by VinFast and Australian design studio Gomitiv. The design, developed over 8,000 hours and involving many designers, boasts a striking "Fluid Dynamism" aesthetic that is uniquely designed for the VF Wild concept, inspired by the flowing motion of a superhero's cape in the wind.

VinFast's brand-new electric vehicle concept was marked with a pivotal naming convention. "Wild" represents "the force of nature" and embodies the brand's ethos of breaking boundaries to venture beyond and signifies its ongoing commitment toward a green future for everyone.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global, shared : "We are very proud to introduce the VF Wild concept, which encapsulates our mission to make sustainable, high-quality electric vehicles accessible to a broader market. This is not just a new product in our offering – it showcases our aspiration to venture into the fast-paced and thriving electric pickup truck market."

Envisioning a future where electric mobility is universally accessible and suitable to our terrain environments, the VF Wild encourages customers to break free from the urban routine and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

