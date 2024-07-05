The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the number of votes cast for, withheld, or against, and the number of abstentions with respect to each matter, as applicable.
RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAINED/
WITHHELD
1.
To re-elect Pham Nhat Vuong as a Director
2,290,558,963
225,853
105,047
2.
To re-elect Le Thi Thu Thuy as a Director
2,290,524,145
257,349
108,369
3.
To re-elect Ling Chung Yee Roy as a Director
2,290,515,476
258,815
115,572
4.
To re-elect Tham Chee Soon as a Director
2,290,671,012
104,849
114,002
5.
To re-elect Nguyen Thi Van Trinh as a Director
2,290,533,609
241,276
114,978
6.
To elect Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as a Director
2,290,387,373
387,958
114,532
7.
To approve and ratify the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of US$200,000 for the financial year ended December 31, 2023
2,290,452,295
396,576
40,992
8.
To approve the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of up to US$500,000 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024
2,290,285,777
557,327
46,759
9.
To approve the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of up to US$500,000 for the financial year ending December 31, 2025
2,290,288,204
513,848
87,811
10.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP and Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited as the Company's auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, and to authorise the Directors to fix each of their remunerations
2,300,345,340
407,867
305,523
11.
To receive and adopt the Director's Statement and Audited Financial Statements (which are audited and reported on based on the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) as required under the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore) for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Auditor's Report thereon
2,290,733,642
72,560
83,661
12.
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the resolution regarding share issuance as an Ordinary Resolution
2,290,384,540
416,111
89,212
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Vinfast Auto Ltd. published this content on
05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 July 2024 13:00:21 UTC.
VinFast Auto Ltd. is an automotive manufacturer. The Company manufactures and exports a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses across Vietnam, and the United States. It offers a full-scale mobility platform focused primarily on designing and manufacturing EVs, e-scooters and e-buses. The Company's designs feature its signature lighting that frames its V logo and sweeps out to the corners of the car. The EV platform consists of models, such as VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 3. The Company offers two trims of the VF 8: Eco and Plus. The Eco trim offers a longer driving range. The Plus trim offers luxury features, including a panoramic glass roof, leather upholstery, a power-assisted tailgate, and captainâs chairs for the second row. The VF 9 is an advanced E-segment electric SUV featuring three rows of seats for the Vietnam, North America, and European markets. The Companyâs VF e34 is an EV offering for the C-segment electric SUV entirely for the Vietnam market.