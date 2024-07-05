Exhibit 99.1

The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the number of votes cast for, withheld, or against, and the number of abstentions with respect to each matter, as applicable.

RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED/
WITHHELD
1. To re-elect Pham Nhat Vuong as a Director 2,290,558,963 225,853 105,047
2. To re-elect Le Thi Thu Thuy as a Director 2,290,524,145 257,349 108,369
3. To re-elect Ling Chung Yee Roy as a Director 2,290,515,476 258,815 115,572
4. To re-elect Tham Chee Soon as a Director 2,290,671,012 104,849 114,002
5. To re-elect Nguyen Thi Van Trinh as a Director 2,290,533,609 241,276 114,978
6. To elect Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as a Director 2,290,387,373 387,958 114,532
7. To approve and ratify the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of US$200,000 for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 2,290,452,295 396,576 40,992
8. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of up to US$500,000 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 2,290,285,777 557,327 46,759
9. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of a total amount of up to US$500,000 for the financial year ending December 31, 2025 2,290,288,204 513,848 87,811
10. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP and Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited as the Company's auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, and to authorise the Directors to fix each of their remunerations 2,300,345,340 407,867 305,523
11. To receive and adopt the Director's Statement and Audited Financial Statements (which are audited and reported on based on the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) as required under the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore) for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Auditor's Report thereon 2,290,733,642 72,560 83,661
12. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the resolution regarding share issuance as an Ordinary Resolution 2,290,384,540 416,111 89,212

