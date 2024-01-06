VinFast Auto Ltd. announced changes to its leadership as it enters the next phase of its development, effective as of January 5, 2024. The Company announced the appointment of Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. David Mansfield. Ms. Lan Anh, who assumes the role of CFO, joined Vingroup in 2020.

She possesses extensive knowledge of the Company's operations, including manufacturing and supply chain, from previously serving as the Deputy CEO of Finance & Operations and Chief Financial Officer of VinES Energy Solution JSC ("VinES"), Vingroup's battery arm. She is a Fellow Chartered and Certified Accountant and a Certified Practicing Accountant Australia.