VinFast Auto Ltd. announces its participation in CES 2024, one of the most powerful tech events in the world, taking place from January 9 - 12, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Underpinned by the message "Venture Beyond", VinFast will introduce its new EV concept and mini eSUV VF 3 model, the DrgnFly electric bike, with further vehicle and technology experience. At CES 2024, for the first time, VinFast will introduce its latest electric vehicle concept and the mini eSUV VF 3 to global customers.

The launch of two new models continues to expand VinFast's electric vehicle EV lineup, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable mobility and EV accessibility. VinFast will also display its all-electric VF 9 full-size SUV which incorporates a new streaming service into the vehicle, providing CES 2024 attendees with a unique firsthand in-car experience of the new technology. In addition, VinFast will also introduce its electric bikes, DrgnFly, reinforcing the company's commitment to offering a holistic EV ecosystem to global customers, as well as showcasing its rapid research and development capabilities since the product was first introduced at CES 2023.

VinFast's electric bikes will also be available for test drives.