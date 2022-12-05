Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
68800.00 VND   +4.24%
02:47aVingroup : Enters collaboration with google cloud to modernize group-wide sap applications and accelerate digital transformation
PU
12/04Vingroup : Vinfast opens its first two stores in cologne and paris
PU
12/01Vingroup : The vinfuture prize award ceremony 2022 - honoring innovations for global revival and sustainable development
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINGROUP : ENTERS COLLABORATION WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO MODERNIZE GROUP-WIDE SAP APPLICATIONS AND ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

12/05/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hanoi, Vietnam, December 5, 2022 - Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to modernize and connect its critical systems and data at a group-wide level. This reaffirms Vingroup commitment toward applying best-in-class technologies to boost its production capabilities, improve product and service quality, enhance user experiences, and advance its global growth strategy.

Through this collaboration, Vingroup and its subsidiaries will migrate their entire SAP footprint from on-premises data centers to Google Cloud's open and secure cloud infrastructure. This will transform Vingroups supply chain management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance management, human capital management (HCM), manufacturing operations, and more.

On top of generating significant operational cost savings over the next three to five years, the collaboration will enable Vingroup to operate in a scalable and reliable cloud environment that delivers global access to its applications with maximum uptime and extremely low latency. By using Google Cloud - the industrys cleanest cloud, Vingroup is ensuring that its data-driven systems are running both efficiently and sustainably.

Commenting on Vingroup's strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said: "Vingroups mission is to bring a better life to everyone, and the key to realizing this mission is technology. With Google Clouds leading cloud infrastructure and unified data platform, we can analyze and understand customer needs, provide personalized products and services, and create compelling customer experiences. We also believe that this collaboration will bring greater security and efficiency to Vingroups business systems and applications globally."

"Our collaboration with Vingroup is a great example of the next-generation, enterprise-ready capabilities and unique value that Google Cloud can bring to local enterprises, as they accelerate their digital transformation strategies, elevate Vietnam's position in the global value chain, and contribute to its dynamic economy," said Ms. Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud.

VinFast will also accelerate its global electric vehicle (EV) push by running SAP S/4HANA® on Google Cloud in the United States and Germany, under the RISE with SAP offering. By connecting its SAP software systems to the data warehouses that it has already established with Google Cloud, VinFast will acquire the ability to integrate and analyze petabytes of historical and real-time data from its manufacturing lines and digital estate for EV sales and aftercare. This will enable VinFast to gain fresh insights to improve decision-making, facilitate advanced automation to enhance production yield, and explore new ways - including the use of Google Automotive Services (GAS) - to assist customers throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

In addition, Vingroup subsidiaries in other sectors like Vinpearl, VinHMS, Vinhomes, Vinschool, Vinmec, and more, will be running their business operations using SAP on Google Cloud. By combining and analyzing product, customer, and supply chain datasets across cloud-based SAP systems, teams at Vinpearl and VinHMS - which provides hotel reservation and management software services - can now create hyper-personalized vacation experiences, including targeted discounts on Google Travel, Google Hotel Search, and Google Maps.

This strategic collaboration with Google Cloud is one of Vingroups key steps toward optimizing the business' internal resources and creating competitive advantages from innovation and technology applications - to create sustainable growth momentum for the future and meet its business needs globally.

###

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. For more information, visit www.vingroup.net.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VINGROUP
02:47aVingroup : Enters collaboration with google cloud to modernize group-wide sap applications..
PU
12/04Vingroup : Vinfast opens its first two stores in cologne and paris
PU
12/01Vingroup : The vinfuture prize award ceremony 2022 - honoring innovations for global reviv..
PU
11/25MarketScreener's World Press Review: November 25, 20..
MS
11/25Vietnam's VinFast ships first EVs to U.S.
RE
11/24Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers
RE
11/23Vingroup : Vinfast enters strategic global partnership with inform to implement vehicle lo..
PU
11/17Vingroup, Gotion start building $275 million battery plant in Vietnam
RE
11/17Vingroup : Vinfast unveils vf 6 and vf 7 designs at the 2022 la auto show
PU
11/17Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to supply 2,500 units to U.S. car subscription service Auto..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 142 551 B 5 853 M 5 853 M
Net income 2022 9 899 B 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2022 126 080 B 5 177 M 5 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 255 268 B 10 481 M 10 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VINGROUP
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68 800,00 VND
Average target price 112 000,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-27.66%10 481
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.93%29 135
VONOVIA SE-50.49%20 036
VINHOMES-30.24%10 227
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.62%8 678
OPEN HOUSE GROUP CO., LTD.-5.81%5 048