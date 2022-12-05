VINGROUP : ENTERS COLLABORATION WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO MODERNIZE GROUP-WIDE SAP APPLICATIONS AND ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Hanoi, Vietnam, December 5, 2022 - Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to modernize and connect its critical systems and data at a group-wide level. This reaffirms Vingroup commitment toward applying best-in-class technologies to boost its production capabilities, improve product and service quality, enhance user experiences, and advance its global growth strategy.

Through this collaboration, Vingroup and its subsidiaries will migrate their entire SAP footprint from on-premises data centers to Google Cloud's open and secure cloud infrastructure. This will transform Vingroups supply chain management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance management, human capital management (HCM), manufacturing operations, and more.

On top of generating significant operational cost savings over the next three to five years, the collaboration will enable Vingroup to operate in a scalable and reliable cloud environment that delivers global access to its applications with maximum uptime and extremely low latency. By using Google Cloud - the industrys cleanest cloud, Vingroup is ensuring that its data-driven systems are running both efficiently and sustainably.

Commenting on Vingroup's strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said: "Vingroups mission is to bring a better life to everyone, and the key to realizing this mission is technology. With Google Clouds leading cloud infrastructure and unified data platform, we can analyze and understand customer needs, provide personalized products and services, and create compelling customer experiences. We also believe that this collaboration will bring greater security and efficiency to Vingroups business systems and applications globally."

"Our collaboration with Vingroup is a great example of the next-generation, enterprise-ready capabilities and unique value that Google Cloud can bring to local enterprises, as they accelerate their digital transformation strategies, elevate Vietnam's position in the global value chain, and contribute to its dynamic economy," said Ms. Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud.

VinFast will also accelerate its global electric vehicle (EV) push by running SAP S/4HANA® on Google Cloud in the United States and Germany, under the RISE with SAP offering. By connecting its SAP software systems to the data warehouses that it has already established with Google Cloud, VinFast will acquire the ability to integrate and analyze petabytes of historical and real-time data from its manufacturing lines and digital estate for EV sales and aftercare. This will enable VinFast to gain fresh insights to improve decision-making, facilitate advanced automation to enhance production yield, and explore new ways - including the use of Google Automotive Services (GAS) - to assist customers throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

In addition, Vingroup subsidiaries in other sectors like Vinpearl, VinHMS, Vinhomes, Vinschool, Vinmec, and more, will be running their business operations using SAP on Google Cloud. By combining and analyzing product, customer, and supply chain datasets across cloud-based SAP systems, teams at Vinpearl and VinHMS - which provides hotel reservation and management software services - can now create hyper-personalized vacation experiences, including targeted discounts on Google Travel, Google Hotel Search, and Google Maps.

This strategic collaboration with Google Cloud is one of Vingroups key steps toward optimizing the business' internal resources and creating competitive advantages from innovation and technology applications - to create sustainable growth momentum for the future and meet its business needs globally.

