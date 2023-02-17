Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
53400.00 VND   +0.95%
Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets permit to start construction on U.S. factory

02/17/2023 | 12:11am EST
HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on Friday North Carolina regulators had given the automaker one of the environmental permits it needs to begin construction on a planned $4 billion EV assembly plant in the U.S. state.

The Vietnamese company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, has been moving to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with existing automakers.

VinFast was awarded an "Air Permit", the company said, adding it was still seeking other permits for the Chatham Country factory, but would start a tender for construction.

"The Air Permit allows us to start construction on phase 1 of the factory. We will start construction soon," VinFast said in a statement, without specifying any time frame.

VinFast has said it plans to start operations in the North Carolina plant, which is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs, as soon as 2024.

Phase one of the project includes a $2 billion investment in a factory capable of producing 150,000 vehicles a year. The company's second phase will focus on battery production.

The carmaker is scheduled to deliver its first batch of cars shipped from Vietnam to U.S. customers from late February. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 114 736 B 4 844 M 4 844 M
Net income 2022 10 928 B 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 198 129 B 8 365 M 8 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VINGROUP
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53 400,00 VND
Average target price 89 400,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nhat Vuong Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-0.74%8 310
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.78%27 916
VONOVIA SE14.80%21 877
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE10.49%9 331
VINHOMES-11.46%7 835
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE15.68%5 612