  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
64400.00 VND   +2.38%
02:20aVietnam's VinFast hands over first electric SUVs, eyes U.S. deliveries
RE
09/08Hedge funds root for Vietnam, China R&D among Asia picks at Sohn conference
RE
08/19Vingroup Joint Stock Company Changes Head Office Address
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam's VinFast hands over first electric SUVs, eyes U.S. deliveries

09/10/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Fast electric vehicle (EV) maker prepares to open a store in California

HAIPHONG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Vietnamese carmaker VinFast on Saturday began handing its first batch of 100 all-electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers, with U.S. deliveries of the vehicle due to begin as soon as December.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with its two all-electric SUVs, the VF8 and VF9, including battery leasing to reduce the purchase price.

"The first batch of 5,000 VF8 units will be for U.S. and North American markets. Mass production will start from next week," VinFast's global chief executive Le Thi Thu Thuy told Reuters on the sidelines of a delivery ceremony at its plant in Vietnam's northern province of Haiphong.

VinFast, part of Vingroup JSC, will start shipping cars overseas in November and customers will have cars delivered as soon as December, Thuy said.

The company has registered almost 65,000 reservations globally, and it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026, starting with the VF8 and VF9 all-electric SUVs.

In March, VinFast said it would build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year. It tapped banks in July to raise least $4 billion in funding for the project.

Nguyen Khac Chung was among the first local customers to have their cars delivered at Saturday's event.

"I thought I had to wait until November to get my car delivered but I was surprised that the waiting time was cut short," said Chung, who ordered his EV in January, just two months after the model was introduced.

"Battery leasing is an advantage for customers," he added. "Why should we buy battery?"

The VF8 and VF9 vehicles will start at $42,200 and $57,500 respectively for U.S. customers, excluding the cost to lease the electric battery. From September, the company will also offer customers options that include batteries.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 160 431 B 6 821 M 6 821 M
Net income 2022 1 732 B 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net Debt 2022 126 080 B 5 361 M 5 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 238 943 B 10 159 M 10 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart VINGROUP
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-32.28%10 159
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.15%29 301
VONOVIA SE-46.16%20 863
VINHOMES-26.95%11 090
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.81%8 871
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION-6.92%7 022