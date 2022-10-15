Advanced search
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
59700.00 VND   -1.16%
10:06aVietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors
RE
10/10An unknown buyer agreed to acquire a 6.29% stake in Vingroup Joint Stock Company from Pham Nhat Vuong.
CI
09/22Vingroup : Vinfast to make netherlands debut with vf 8 & vf 9 at the ev experience
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

10/15/2022 | 10:06am EDT
An employee works at the VinFast car factory in Haiphong province

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast said on Saturday it would recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs), which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup and has sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year.

"The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller," VinFast said in a statement.

The company said it has not recorded any breakdowns or complaints from customers about the sensor errors.

VinFast, which ceased gasoline-powered car production in August, is gearing up to expand in the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and deliver its first batch of 5,000 all-electric sport utility vehicles in November.

The company has registered almost 65,000 reservations globally, and it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026, starting with the VF8 and VF9 all-electric SUVs.

In March, VinFast said it would build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year. It tapped banks in July to raise least $4 billion in funding for the project.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VINGROUP
09/22Vingroup : Vinfast joins the climate pledge on journey to net-zero carbon by 2040
PU
09/20Vietnam's capital needs $887 million investment for fully electric bus fleet
RE
09/10Vietnam's VinFast hands over first electric SUVs, eyes U.S. deliveries
RE
09/08Hedge funds root for Vietnam, China R&D among Asia picks at Sohn conference
RE
08/19Vingroup Joint Stock Company Changes Head Office Address
CI
08/16VINGROUP Joint Stock Company Signs Cooperation Agreement with Vincom Retail Joint Stock..
CI
08/09Cvic2204 : Quyết định hủy niêm yết chứng quyền có..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 160 431 B 6 653 M 6 653 M
Net income 2022 9 899 B 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2022 126 080 B 5 228 M 5 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 504 B 9 185 M 9 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 59 700,00 VND
Average target price 104 850,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-37.22%9 185
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.87%26 199
VONOVIA SE-58.35%15 667
VINHOMES-36.71%9 371
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-51.15%6 988
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION-16.48%6 145