    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
53300.00 VND   -1.30%
12:52aVietnam's VinFast says three sales executives have left EV company
RE
12:44aVietnam's VinFast says three sales and customer-service execs have left company
RE
03/14Vingroup : VinBrain becomes NVIDIA Inception Premier Member
PU
Vietnam's VinFast says three sales and customer-service execs have left company

03/17/2023 | 12:44am EDT
The 2022 Paris Auto Show

HANOI (Reuters) - Three senior sales and customer-service executives have left VinFast this week, the Vietnamese electric-vehicle start-up said in a statement to Reuters.

The company said Gareth Dunsmore, deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing, had left "due to personal reasons and we respect his decision."

VinFast said it had eliminated jobs for two other U.S.-based executives Greg Tebbutt, who had been chief marketing office, and Craig Westbrook, former chief service officer, "due to changes in the management model and specific requirements of the business."

Dunsmore, Tebbutt and Westbrook could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 114 736 B 4 869 M 4 869 M
Net income 2022 10 928 B 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 758 B 8 392 M 8 392 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VINGROUP
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53 300,00 VND
Average target price 94 900,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nhat Vuong Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-0.93%8 500
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.46%25 735
VONOVIA SE-12.67%16 873
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.63%8 675
VINHOMES-7.29%8 498
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.70%4 681