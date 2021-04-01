Vietnam's Vingroup to raise $500 mln in first international bonds sale

HANOI, April 2 (Reuters) - Vingroup, Vietnam's
biggest listed company, is seeking to raise $500 million through
its inaugural issue of international bonds this year to pay
loans and pump up the capital of its subsidiaries, the company
said.
The international fundraising plan has just been approved by
Vingroup's shareholders, according to a company statement seen
on Friday.
The bonds, which will be issued this year and listed on
Singapore's stock exchange SGX, will have a tenor of
five years and a fixed or floating coupon rate, or a combination
of both.
Interest will be paid biannually with bonds being able to be
converted into shares of Vinhomes, its real estate
subsidiary.
Vingroup, once a real estate and retail conglomerate, has
grown to become Vietnam's largest listed firm with a market
capitalisation of over $18 billion.
It also deals in healthcare, education, autos and
smartphones and plans to enter the artificial intelligence
sector.
The company has so far issued 5 trillion dong ($216.78
million) worth of domestic bonds.
($1 = 23,065 dong)
