  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
60400.00 VND   +5.96%
11:00aVietnamese EV maker VinFast to supply 2,500 units to U.S. car subscription service Autonomy
RE
11/15Vingroup : Vinfast celebrates canadian launch with opening of first store at yorkdale shopping center
PU
11/11Vingroup : Vinfast selects shell recharge solutions to offer at-home charge points to european customers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to supply 2,500 units to U.S. car subscription service Autonomy

11/17/2022 | 11:00am EST
HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Thursday it has struck a deal with U.S. car subscription service Autonomy to supply more than 2,500 units, its largest corporate order to date, as part of a plan to expand further in the market.

VinFast, which ceased production of gasoline-powered cars in August, is gearing up to get a bite of the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and deliver its first batch of 5,000 all-electric sport utility vehicles this December.

"VinFast will begin delivering vehicles to Autonomy over the next 12 months," the companies said in a joint statement, noting Autonomy had initially ordered just 400 units in August.

Autonomy allows users to subscribe to the use of one of their EVs, rather than having to buy or lease a car.

The company is currently offering subscriptions for Teslas and is planning to add models from several brands such as Rivian, Kia, Mercedes Benz, and VinFast according to its website.

VinFast has registered almost 65,000 reservations globally, and it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026.

In March, VinFast said it would build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year. It tapped banks in July to raise least $4 billion in funding for the project.

According to the statement, VinFast is planning to showcase two new EV models, VF 6 and VF 7 at the upcoming Los Angeles auto show this week. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.93% 59.97 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
VINGROUP 5.96% 60400 End-of-day quote.-36.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 142 551 B 5 753 M 5 753 M
Net income 2022 9 899 B 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2022 126 080 B 5 088 M 5 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 239 685 B 9 673 M 9 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VINGROUP
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64 600,00 VND
Average target price 112 000,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-36.49%9 044
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%24 856
VONOVIA SE-49.88%20 126
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.83%9 035
VINHOMES-45.24%7 890
OPEN HOUSE GROUP CO., LTD.0.50%5 095