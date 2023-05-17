Advanced search
Vingroup : 2022 Vingroup Annual Report

Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven

Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast expects to break even by end-2024 - founder

Vingroup : 2022 Vingroup Annual Report

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

C H A P T E R 0 1

Table of Contents

01

02 03

04 05

06

Chapter

ChapterChapter

ChapterChapter

Chapter

Vingroup 2022 and

About Vingroup

Message From the CEO

08. Vision, Mission and Core Values

32. Vingroup profile

10. 2022 At a Glance

36. Development milestones

12. 2022 Highlights

40. Key business areas

18. 2022 Awards and Accolades

64. Corporate Structure

22. Message from the CEO

66. Board of Directors

68. Management

26. 2018 - 2022 Financial and

70. Supervisory Board

Operational Highlights

72. Business Strategy

Management report

Corporate Governance

Sustainable Development

Financial Statements

on 2022 business

performance and 2023

plan of actions

82. Macroeconomic Overview in 2022

114. Vingroup Governance Structure

144.

Vision for Sustainability

190.

General Information

and Macroeconomic Outlook for 2023

118. Report of the Board of Directors

146.

Sustainability by the Numbers

192.

Report of Management

86. Vingroup Operations and Financial

123.

Report of the Supervisory Board

Performance in 2022

148.

2022 Highlights

193.

Independent Auditors' Report

108. Blueprint for 2023

124.

Governance Report

156.

Report of Management

194.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

127. Internal Audit Report

and Assessment of Sustainable

198.

Consolidated Income Statement

Development Goals

128.

Risk Management

184.

Sustainable Development Strategy

199. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

134.

Share Price Information and

201. Notes to the Consolidated Financial

Investor Relations

Statements

269. Appendix 1 - The Group Structure

as at 31 December 2022

02

03

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

C H A P T E R 0 1

Vingroup has entered the global market and is determined to succeed. Achieving this goal is a great challenge, yet the opportunities are also great: a technology revolution, a green revolution, and globalization are happening more strongly than ever. Wecanonlysucceedifwe arewillingto makesacrifices, endure hardships, act decisively, demonstrate the capabilities of Vietnam, and connect with global intelligence. This is how we will succeed.

Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong

Chairman of the Board of Directors

04

Vinhomes Central Park -- Ho Chi Minh city

05

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

C H A P T E R 0 1

01

Vision, Mission,

C H A P T E R

and Core Values

Silver Queen - a Panamanian charter ship, carrying 999 VinFast VF 8 City Edition electric vehicles to San Francisco in preparation for delivery to customers in the U.S.

08 Vision, Mission and Core Values

10 2022 At a Glance

12 2022 Highlights

18 2022 Awards and Accolades

22 Message from the CEO

26 2018 - 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

06

07

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

Vision, Mission, and Core Values

C H A P T E R 0 1

Vision

Mission

Core values

With the aspiration to be a pioneer and the capability to deploy sustainable investment and development strategies, Vingroup focuses on three pillars: Technology - Industrials; Real Estate and Services; and Social Enterprises. The Group will continue to innovate in building an ecosystem of high-quality products and services aimed at improving the lives of everyone and enhancing the international reputation of Vietnamese brands.

To create a better life for people

Embracing discipline and professionalism, Vingroup strives to uphold six core values

2022 Message

Slogan

Conquer the world

By succeeding in the global stage, Vingroup creates opportunities not only for our Company, but also inspires other Vietnamese companies to grow beyond our borders. All Vingroup employees are inspired to contribute to building a strong Vietnam, to promote our philosophy of sustainable development and our mission of bringing a better life to all of our people.

Preserving the startup mindset

The entrepreneurial mindset has been the foundation of Vingroup throughout its long history. Vingroup has continuously listened to its customers, cultivated creativity, embraced change, and created opportunities through cooperation. These practices have guided the company's growth and success.

CREDIBILITY

Vingroup vigorously protects its CREDIBILITY as one would protect theirhonor, continuously strengthening its deployment readiness and execution competences; and spares no effort in delivering its commitments.

INTEGRITY

Integrity lays the foundation for Vingroup where we strictly respect and comply with the laws and ethical standards, putting the interests of our customers first.

Logo

Vingroup's corporate logo portrays a bird flying toward the sun, symbolizing our determination to reach higher and higher levels of success. The V-shape of the bird's wings represents Vietnam and our national pride. It is also a symbol of Victory and a focus on "5-star" quality, one of our core values. Red and yellow are the colors of Vietnam's national flag, expressing our pride in the Vietnamese identity, spirit and intellect.

CREATIVITY

SPEED

Vingroup sees Creativity as its vitalizing

Vingroup values Speed and Efficiency as the

catalyst for growth, embracing the

principles of its Decision-making - "Fast to

entrepreneurial spirit to build an enterprise

Decide, Fast to Invest, Fast to Deploy, Fast to

of constant learning.

Sell, Fast to Change, and Fast to Adapt".

QUALITY

Vingroup's commitment to high quality in its operations is expressed as: "Best in People, Best in Products and Services, Best in Quality of Life, and delivering the Best in Society."

COMPASSION

Vingroup nurtures its relationships with Compassion, treasuring human capital as its most valuable asset and harmonizing all the stakeholders' benefits on the basis of fairness, integrity and solidarity.

08

09

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
