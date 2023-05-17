Vingroup : 2022 Vingroup Annual Report

Vingroup has entered the global market and is determined to succeed. Achieving this goal is a great challenge, yet the opportunities are also great: a technology revolution, a green revolution, and globalization are happening more strongly than ever. Wecanonlysucceedifwe arewillingto makesacrifices, endure hardships, act decisively, demonstrate the capabilities of Vietnam, and connect with global intelligence. This is how we will succeed.
Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Vinhomes Central Park -- Ho Chi Minh city
Vision, Mission,
C H A P T E R
and Core Values
Silver Queen - a Panamanian charter ship, carrying 999 VinFast VF 8 City Edition electric vehicles to San Francisco in preparation for delivery to customers in the U.S.
Vision, Mission, and Core Values
Vision
Mission
Core values
With the aspiration to be a pioneer and the capability to deploy sustainable investment and development strategies, Vingroup focuses on three pillars: Technology - Industrials; Real Estate and Services; and Social Enterprises. The Group will continue to innovate in building an ecosystem of high-quality products and services aimed at improving the lives of everyone and enhancing the international reputation of Vietnamese brands.
To create a better life for people
Embracing discipline and professionalism, Vingroup strives to uphold six core values
2022 Message
Slogan
Conquer the world
By succeeding in the global stage, Vingroup creates opportunities not only for our Company, but also inspires other Vietnamese companies to grow beyond our borders. All Vingroup employees are inspired to contribute to building a strong Vietnam, to promote our philosophy of sustainable development and our mission of bringing a better life to all of our people.
Preserving the startup mindset
The entrepreneurial mindset has been the foundation of Vingroup throughout its long history. Vingroup has continuously listened to its customers, cultivated creativity, embraced change, and created opportunities through cooperation. These practices have guided the company's growth and success.
CREDIBILITY
Vingroup vigorously protects its CREDIBILITY as one would protect theirhonor, continuously strengthening its deployment readiness and execution competences; and spares no effort in delivering its commitments.
INTEGRITY
Integrity lays the foundation for Vingroup where we strictly respect and comply with the laws and ethical standards, putting the interests of our customers first.
Logo
Vingroup's corporate logo portrays a bird flying toward the sun, symbolizing our determination to reach higher and higher levels of success. The V-shape of the bird's wings represents Vietnam and our national pride. It is also a symbol of Victory and a focus on "5-star" quality, one of our core values. Red and yellow are the colors of Vietnam's national flag, expressing our pride in the Vietnamese identity, spirit and intellect.
CREATIVITY
SPEED
Vingroup sees Creativity as its vitalizing
Vingroup values Speed and Efficiency as the
catalyst for growth, embracing the
principles of its Decision-making - "Fast to
entrepreneurial spirit to build an enterprise
Decide, Fast to Invest, Fast to Deploy, Fast to
of constant learning.
Sell, Fast to Change, and Fast to Adapt".
QUALITY
Vingroup's commitment to high quality in its operations is expressed as: "Best in People, Best in Products and Services, Best in Quality of Life, and delivering the Best in Society."
COMPASSION
Vingroup nurtures its relationships with Compassion, treasuring human capital as its most valuable asset and harmonizing all the stakeholders' benefits on the basis of fairness, integrity and solidarity.