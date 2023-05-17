Vingroup : 2022 Vingroup Annual Report

Vingroup has entered the global market and is determined to succeed. Achieving this goal is a great challenge, yet the opportunities are also great: a technology revolution, a green revolution, and globalization are happening more strongly than ever. Wecanonlysucceedifwe arewillingto makesacrifices, endure hardships, act decisively, demonstrate the capabilities of Vietnam, and connect with global intelligence. This is how we will succeed.

Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong

Chairman of the Board of Directors