  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
56800.00 VND   -3.07%
Vingroup : ADB LEADS $135 MILLION CLIMATE FINANCING PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC MOBILITY IN VIETNAM

10/23/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
Hanoi, Vietnam, October 24, 2022 - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mobilized a $135 million climate financing package for VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company (VinFast) for manufacturing Vietnam's first fully-electric public transport bus fleet and first national electric vehicle (EV) charging network. The assistance will support Vietnam's efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and expand high-tech manufacturing industries.

The climate financing comprises 7-year tenor financings, including a $20 million loan funded by ADB, parallel loans of $87 million facilitated by ADB as mandated lead arranger, and concessional financing of up to $28 million. The climate financing is certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative, a scientifically-based standard for labelling bonds, loans and other debt instruments which contribute to addressing climate change.

ADB has partially offset the project's risks by utilizing concessional financing through its managed trust funds comprising loans from the Australian Climate Finance Partnership funded by the Australian Government (ACFP), the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and a grant from the Climate Innovation and Development Fund, which is funded by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Parallel loans were also mobilized by ADB from Export Finance Australia, the Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation, Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG, and responsAbility.

"This project delivers a high-impact, sustainable transport solution for Vietnam while helping it meet its climate goals and supporting the growth of climate finance in the region," said ADB Private Sector Operations Department Director General Suzanne Gaboury. "Asia and the Pacific is the frontline of the global fight against climate change, and private sector projects like this one with innovative partners such as VinFast are crucial to help its countries decarbonize their economies."

Vietnam's transport sector accounts for 18% of annual greenhouse gas emissions, and its decarbonization, through options like e-mobility, will directly impact the country's ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, the project includes a technical assistance (TA) of $950,000 from the ACFP and the CTF, focused on raising consumer awareness about e-mobility's economic, environmental, and social impacts to help advance its market penetration. The TA will also help promote the role of women studying for or working in fields related to science, technology, and mathematics.

"We are delighted to receive this extensive support and a long-term financing package from ADB and several esteemed international Development Finance Institutions. We see this as a vote of confidence in our efforts to become a global smart mobility company that offers environmentally friendly public transportation, and to advance Vietnam's transition to a low carbon economy," said VinFast's Global CEO Thuy Le.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Established in 2017, VinFast is Vietnam's first domestic car company and electric passenger vehicle manufacturer. VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company, Vietnam's largest private enterprise. VinFast develops electric cars for the domestic and international market, and is investing in a nationwide network of fast-charging units to support its electric vehicle expansion in Vietnam.

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 03:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
