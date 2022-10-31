Advanced search
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
55700.00 VND   +1.27%
04:30aVingroup : Catl and vinfast reach global strategic cooperation to promote global e-mobility
PU
10/28Vingroup : Vinfast integrates streaming audio service tunein for vf 8 and vf 9 electric suv models
PU
10/24Vingroup : Adb leads $135 million climate financing package to support electric mobility in vietnam
PU
Vingroup : CATL AND VINFAST REACH GLOBAL STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO PROMOTE GLOBAL E-MOBILITY

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Osaka, Japan, October 31, 2022 - Contemporary Amperex Technology Company ("CATL") and VinFast Trading & Manufacturing Joint Stock Company ("VinFast") today announced a Memorandum of Understanding for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products.

The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and VinFast. According to the agreement, CATL and VinFast intend to explore various forms of cooperation on CIIC skateboard chassis on top of the current cooperation on battery supply with CTP (cell-to-pack) technology between the two companies, which will provide VinFast rapid access to the global market.

CIIC skateboard chassis integrates battery packs, electric motors, and other critical units into a single layer at the bottom of the vehicle, lowering purchasing cost, vehicle weight and energy consumption while maximizing cabin space for optimal driving experiences.

In addition to the collaboration on CTP batteries and skateboard chassis, CATL is poised to cooperate with VinFast with respect to other areas, thus promoting battery innovation and e-mobility transition.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO shared: "VinFast connects global intelligence to promote research and production of smart electric vehicles. Collaboration with CATL - a global leader of new energy innovative technologies - is the next development milestone of VinFast in applying advanced technology to enhance driving range and experience while offering competitive pricing, making smart electric vehicles more efficient and accessible to everyone."

By leveraging CATL's cutting-edge batteries, VinFast's innovative EVs will reach new heights in terms of range, safety, and intelligent driving. The cooperation will also enable CATL to enhance its global footprint, especially in emerging markets, and promote the application of new EV technologies.

The elevated cooperation will enable both companies to promote innovation of battery technologies and global e-mobility, contributing to global drive for energy transition and carbon neutrality goals./.

***

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. According to SNE Research, in the year 2021, CATLs EV battery consumption volume ranked No. 1 in the world for five consecutive years, and it ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business models. Learn more at: http://www.catl.com/

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Learn more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
