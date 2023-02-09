Vingroup : VINFAST AND E.ON DRIVE COOPERATE TO ELECTRIFYVINFAST'S EUROPEAN RETAIL AND SERVICE NETWORKWITH CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

Advanced search
2023-02-07
54400.00 VND   -1.09%
VINFAST AND E.ON DRIVE COOPERATE TO ELECTRIFYVINFAST'S EUROPEAN RETAIL AND SERVICE NETWORKWITH CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

02/09/2023
Frankfurt, Germany - Hanoi, Vietnam, February 09, 2023 - VinFast, Vietnam's first global manufacturer of battery-powered electric vehicles and E.ON Drive, the eMobility specialist of one of Europes leading utility companies, announced their cooperation to equip VinFast locations with a charging infrastructure in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Under the agreement, both companies will work hand in hand on the rollout of internal charging points for service centers as well as customer charging stations at VinFast's retail network across France, Germany, and the Netherlands. With the joint aim of making e-mobility easy and accessible for customers, E.ON Drive will develop andtailor-made charging infrastructure for all VinFast Stores. In the first phase, approximately 200 AC and DC (150 kW) charging points are planned, with private and public charging access.

E.ON Drive contributes with its long-term expertise in charging infrastructure projects, starting with the selection of suitable AC and DC charging hardware, through technical analysis and planning as well as the installation and operation of the charging points.

Ms. Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe shares: "Understanding the importance of charging to electric vehicle users, we are delighted to cooperate with leading utilities companies like E.ON Drive to electrify VinFasts retail network as well as to develop a comprehensive charging solution for European customers. We believe that E.ON Drives expertise and technological capabilities will help VinFast quickly realize its goal of accelerating the electrified mobility revolution in Europe and around the world."

"We look forward to supporting VinFast as a promising player in the fast-growing EV market as it enters and builds up in Europe. With the E.ON Drive charging solutions, we are making it radically simple for customers to drive and charge, starting from the first point of contact at VinFast locations," says Mr. Mathias Wiecher, CCO of E.ON Drive.

VinFast has opened 13 stores in Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. The retail and service network is set to continue expanding throughout Europe in 2023. In early 2023, the first charging points for VinFast in the Netherlands have already been installed by E.ON subsidiary Vandebron.

In addition, VinFast is preparing a comprehensive charging offer covering all charging needs - for worry-free and convenient experiences throughout the VinFast electric vehicle ownership journey.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, Vin-Fast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About E.ON Drive

E.ON Drive is a leading provider of electromobility solutions in Europe serving B2C and B2B customers. As a 100 % subsidiary of the E.ON Group, one of Europes largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure and a provider of innovative customer solutions, the company builds upon a strong network. E.ON Drive strives to provide easy and comfortable charging solutions, to enable the transition to sustainable driving for everybody. Therefore, the entire value chain is covered - from the technical analysis to hardware installation and operation of charging points. As an electromobility provider the company has a roaming network with more than 190,000 charging points in Europe, accessible by the E.ON Drive app and charging cards. E.ON Drive is a trusted partner for sustainable charging solutions in 13 countries.

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
