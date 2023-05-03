Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-27
52100.00 VND   +3.17%
05/03Vingroup : Vinfast cooperates with i-car® for auto collision repair and training
PU
04/26Vingroup : Vinfast receives us $2.5 billion for development
PU
04/26Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets fresh funding pledges of $2.5 billion - statement
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vingroup : VINFAST COOPERATES WITH I-CAR® FOR AUTO COLLISION REPAIR AND TRAINING

05/03/2023 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hoffman Estates, Il., May 3, 2023 - VinFast, the Vietnamese first electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has become an education partner with I-CAR®, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, to improve the capability of the VinFast Certified Collision Network (VCCN) as well as professional skills for its technicians following international standards.

Under the partnership, I-CAR will provide the VCCN with the Professional Development Program (PDP™) with an accredited training roadmap on collision repair. The program offers a recognized path for this training, providing repair technicians with the knowledge and skills needed to perform complete, safe, and quality repairs. Through PDP™, the VCCN will be able to maintain their I-CAR Gold Class™ status and I-CAR Welding Training & Certifications. This is a guarantee that certified collision centers will have clear criteria for vehicle repair quality as international standards.

I-CAR is a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. As one of the industry education leaders, I-CAR has now partnered with more than 20 OEMs around the world, including established legacy manufacturers to newer and EV-focused brands.

VinFast's decision to take I-CARs leading curriculum and certifications as training standards, participating in Collision Repair Networks (CRNs) not only standardizes and enhances knowledge and skills for technicians but also contributes to improving the capabilities of the VinFast Collision Program on a global scale.

Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast North America shared: "Excellent service is one of VinFasts core values. Choosing I-CARs prestigious education programs and certificates will help us quickly achieve that, bringing peace of mind to customers when using VinFast electric vehicle products."

Mr. Greg Ross, I-CAR Vice President of Sales and Marketing also said: "We are very excited to be chosen by VinFast - an electric vehicle brand that is making rapid strides in the global EV market and in the US in particular. We hope to work with VinFast to bring high-quality services to customers."

Excellent service development is one of VinFasts core values: Premium quality product - Inclusive pricing - Outstanding after-sales services. Recently, VinFast has put into operation a non-stop service system working 7 days/week, 24/7 Mobile service, etc. to support customers in Vietnam. At the same time, VinFast also implemented the "Global Repair Support and Consulting Center without holidays" to provide technical advice and support to service centers in markets where VinFast vehicles are present worldwide./.

# # #

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

About I-CAR

Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 03:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VINGROUP
05/03Vingroup : Vinfast cooperates with i-car® for auto collision repair and training
PU
04/26Vingroup : Vinfast receives us $2.5 billion for development
PU
04/26Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets fresh funding pledges of $2.5 billion - statement
RE
04/24Vingroup Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/21Vingroup : Vinfast officially delivers the first vf 5 plus models to vietnamese customers
PU
04/21Vingroup : Vines partners with storedot to accelerate the development of extreme fast char..
PU
04/18Vingroup : Vinfast to attend montreal electric vehicle show 2023
PU
04/18Vingroup : Vinfast opens first store in vancouver, canada
PU
04/17Vingroup : Vinfast vf 8 customers now may be eligible for up to a $7,500 california ev reb..
PU
04/16Vingroup : Vinfast exports next batch of 1,879 vf 8 vehicles to north america
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 168 339 B 7 177 M 7 177 M
Net income 2023 9 483 B 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 193 306 B 8 242 M 8 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 41 500
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VINGROUP
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52 100,00 VND
Average target price 94 900,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nhat Vuong Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP-3.16%8 242
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.81%24 449
VONOVIA SE-14.92%17 135
VINHOMES3.13%9 190
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.28%8 927
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.04%4 896
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer