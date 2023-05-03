Vingroup : VINFAST COOPERATES WITH I-CAR® FOR AUTO COLLISION REPAIR AND TRAINING

Hoffman Estates, Il., May 3, 2023 - VinFast, the Vietnamese first electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has become an education partner with I-CAR®, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, to improve the capability of the VinFast Certified Collision Network (VCCN) as well as professional skills for its technicians following international standards.

Under the partnership, I-CAR will provide the VCCN with the Professional Development Program (PDP™) with an accredited training roadmap on collision repair. The program offers a recognized path for this training, providing repair technicians with the knowledge and skills needed to perform complete, safe, and quality repairs. Through PDP™, the VCCN will be able to maintain their I-CAR Gold Class™ status and I-CAR Welding Training & Certifications. This is a guarantee that certified collision centers will have clear criteria for vehicle repair quality as international standards.

I-CAR is a non-profit organization focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. As one of the industry education leaders, I-CAR has now partnered with more than 20 OEMs around the world, including established legacy manufacturers to newer and EV-focused brands.

VinFast's decision to take I-CARs leading curriculum and certifications as training standards, participating in Collision Repair Networks (CRNs) not only standardizes and enhances knowledge and skills for technicians but also contributes to improving the capabilities of the VinFast Collision Program on a global scale.

Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast North America shared: "Excellent service is one of VinFasts core values. Choosing I-CARs prestigious education programs and certificates will help us quickly achieve that, bringing peace of mind to customers when using VinFast electric vehicle products."

Mr. Greg Ross, I-CAR Vice President of Sales and Marketing also said: "We are very excited to be chosen by VinFast - an electric vehicle brand that is making rapid strides in the global EV market and in the US in particular. We hope to work with VinFast to bring high-quality services to customers."

Excellent service development is one of VinFasts core values: Premium quality product - Inclusive pricing - Outstanding after-sales services. Recently, VinFast has put into operation a non-stop service system working 7 days/week, 24/7 Mobile service, etc. to support customers in Vietnam. At the same time, VinFast also implemented the "Global Repair Support and Consulting Center without holidays" to provide technical advice and support to service centers in markets where VinFast vehicles are present worldwide./.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

About I-CAR

Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com.