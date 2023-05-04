Vingroup : VINFAST IS THE TITLE PARTNER OF THE 2023 VINFAST IRONMAN 70.3 VIETNAM

Da Nang, Vietnam, May 05 2023 - VinFast has announced a continuation of their partnership with IRONMAN which sees them become Title partner of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, taking place from May 4 - 7, 2023 in Da Nang, Vietnam. This is a part of a global partnership between VinFast and IRONMAN to promote a green and sustainable lifestyle for the community.

VinFast and IRONMAN announced an extensive global partnership in 2022. Under the partnership, VinFast is the first ever Naming Rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022 and IRONMAN North America Series from 2023. VinFast is also the title partner for the 2022 IRONMAN® World Championship and the 2023 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship, each continuing through 2025, as well as the Exclusive Electric Vehicle Partner of the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Series in North America., Europe, and Asia through 2025.

In Vietnam, VinFast is the Title Partner of the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam from 2023 to 2025.

The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam is expected to break participant records. This years race will be especially exhilarating and thrilling with the participation of 64 AWA (All World Athletes), including 6 AWA Gold, whose performance is in the top 2% of their Age groups. In addition to the excitement, the Corporate Challenge, a new business competition category, has been added.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings expressed: "The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam is a special event for us since it takes place in VinFasts motherland. The event offers athletes and spectators worldwide a refreshing perspective of a strong, resilient, and rising Vietnam. I hope our homeland will inspire all athletes to break their records, conquer the peaks, and move boundless together through willpower, determination, and physical strength."

As the Title Partner of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, before the race, VinFast will organize a roadshow on the main streets of Da Nang City to promote the first global event of VinFast IRONMAN in Vietnam. During the event, VinFast will also provide athlete chauffeur service and organize displays and test drives of the VF e34, VF 5, VF 8, VF 9, as well as new-generation electric scooters.

The IRONMAN 70.3 is a long-distance triathlon consisting of a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km bicycle ride, and a 21-km run. In addition, the Sunrise Sprint, IRONKIDS Vietnam, and Newborns Vietnam Runout competitions will also be held alongside the primary race. To ensure the safety of athletes and provide them with optimal support, the hydration, aid stations, and turning points for this race have been constructed in accordance with IRONMAN Global standards.

The global partnership between VinFast and IRONMAN - the most inspiring sporting event, providing green transportation, and supporting the champions journeys to break the limits - embody VinFasts efforts to drive the global transition toward electrified mobility for a greener future for all.

ABOUT VINFAST

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

ABOUT VINGROUP

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

ABOUT THE IRONMAN GROUP

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, the premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series events including Tarawera Ultramarathon and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and gravel racing like Gravel Epic®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually with the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.IRONMAN.com/about-IRONMAN-group