Vingroup JSC is a Vietnam-based company engaged in residential real estate investment and operations. It develops and constructs real estate properties, including commercial, office and residential buildings and villas, for lease and for sale. The Company also provides healthcare services via the operation of Vinmec general international hospital, as well as educational services through the operations of Vinschool and VinUniversity institutions. It is engaged in the manufacturing of VinFast automobiles and VinSmart mobile phones, as well as technology research and development via VinTech group companies. The Company also operates Vinpearl hotels, resorts and restaurants, Vinpearl golf course, and VinWonders amusement and water parks.