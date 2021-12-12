Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VIC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant

12/12/2021 | 06:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain.

VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

It is betting on the U.S. market, where its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model are expected to make their debut next year.

The battery plant, Vietnam's first EV battery project is located in central province of Ha Tinh, on a 8-hectare (20 acre) plot.

In October, the Ha Tinh local authorities said plant was expected to be a $387 million investment and on a 12.6 hectare plot.

"This is in the focus of VinFast's localisation strategy of supply," said Thai Thi Thanh Hai, vice chair of Vingroup and vice-chair of the board of VinFast.

"The strategy enables us to own our supply chain of batteries and parts."

The company said it is looking to produce 100,000 battery packs per year in a first phase and then upgrade its capacity to one million.

It did not elaborate on the project's time frame in detail but based on the October's report https://www.reuters.com/article/vietnam-vinfast-idUSL1N2RG1T7, the project would run at full capacity from 2025.

VinFast is working with a variety of partners for batteries, including StoreDot, Gotion High-Tech and ProLogium and is also focusing on internal R&D and is establishing research facilities to develop battery and charging technologies, the company has previously said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Last week, Vingroup said it was looking to list in the United States in the second half of next year.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 471 B 5 868 M 5 868 M
Net income 2021 3 288 B 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 108 332 B 4 658 M 4 658 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 632 B 16 544 M 16 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 88 220
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 103 100,00 VND
Average target price 116 500,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY7.20%16 544
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.76%35 471
VONOVIA SE-10.43%32 632
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-9.13%17 828
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.51%15 272
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-4.22%9 927