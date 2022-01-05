Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast plans to build U.S. battery factory -CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Vietnamese car maker
VinFast plans to build electric vehicle battery cells and packs
in its planned U.S. manufacturing complex, its global chief
executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
VinFast, part of Vingroup JSC, the largest
conglomerate in the Communist-ruled country, had previously said
it planned to start producing electric vehicles in the United
States in the second half of 2024.
VinFast is betting on the U.S. market, where it plans to
debut affordable electric sport utility vehicles late this year
with its battery leasing models.
"We will build our gigafactory in the U.S. as well," said Le
Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup vice chair and VinFast Global CEO. The
company will continue to source batteries from its suppliers,
she added.
It will initially assemble battery packs with cells sourced
from its supplier at its U.S. complex before starting its own
production there, she said.
"We have narrowed down from I think, over 50 sites to about
three sites," she said during her U.S. visit to attend the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
She will visit some sites during her trip before making a
decision this year, adding that the "mega site" would also
include an electric bus factory.
In December, Vingroup said it had started building a battery
cell plant in Vietnam so Vinfast can own its battery supply
chain. The company is looking to initially produce 100,000
battery packs per year with $174 million of investments and then
upgrade its capacity to one million.
VinFast became Vietnam's first fully fledged domestic car
manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its
own badge hit the streets in 2019. It began selling EVs in
Vietnam at the end of 2021.
In a separate statement, VinFast said it would cease
production of internal combustion engine cars and transition to
all-electric vehicle production from late 2022. The company
would also apply blockchain technology to record orders and
confirm ownership.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Chang and Ed
Davies)