Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vingroup Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  04-07
81700.00 VND   +2.77%
03/30MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 30, 2022
03/30Vingroup Joint Stock Company Establishes A Subsidiary
CI
03/30An unknown buyer acquired an unknow stake in One Mount Group from Vingroup Joint Stock Company.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam's VinFast seeks US government loans for expansion

04/09/2022 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vietnam automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

April 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Vietnam’s Vingroup conglomerate said on Saturday that the company’s auto unit, VinFast, would seek financing from the U.S. government to support its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.

“It is also one of our financing options, but we need to prove to them that we are qualified,” Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong told a group including reporters.

VinFast said this week that its Singapore-based holding company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators, as the company readies a $4-billion investment to build a factory in the United States.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with two all-electric SUVs and a battery leasing model that will reduce the purchase price.

Vuong said VinFast was committed to an IPO that would help establish the electric vehicle maker as a global brand, but added: “if the conditions are not right we can wait.”

"We ourselves are determined to push and committed to this IPO, but the highest target for the IPO is not financing but to set up VinFast in the global market," he told the group.

Lending from the U.S. government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (AVTM) loan program was another option VinFast was exploring, Vuong said, in response to a question.

The $25-billion fund was established by Congress in 2007 when Detroit-based automakers were tipping into crisis. It is administered by the Department of Energy still has a lending capacity of almost $18 billion, according to its website.

VinFast has promised to create 7,500 jobs at its planned plant in North Carolina, where it will build the battery-powered VF8 and VF9 SUVs. The company has said it plans to begin construction of the plant as soon as permits are granted with a goal of starting production by 2024.

It plans to begin exporting the two electric vehicles to the United States later this year from its existing plant in Vietnam. (Reporting by Vietnam Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 6101.54 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY 2.77% 81700 End-of-day quote.-14.09%
All news about VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
03/30MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 30, 2022
03/30Vingroup Joint Stock Company Establishes A Subsidiary
CI
03/30An unknown buyer acquired an unknow stake in One Mount Group from Vingroup Joint Stock ..
CI
03/29VINGROUP JOINT STOCK : Vinfast to build ev factory in north carolina
PU
03/29Vietnam's Vinfast to build $2 billion electric vehicle factory in U.S
RE
03/29Vietnam's Vinfast to build $2 bln electric vehicle factory in U.S.
RE
01/28Vingroup Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
CI
01/20VINGROUP JOINT STOCK : Winners of prestigious $4.5m global sci-tech prizes announced
PU
01/05Vietnam car maker VinFast to build U.S. battery factory as it goes all-electric
RE
01/04VinFast Announces it Will Commence A Reservation Program for its First Two EV Models &#..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 136 471 B 5 958 M 5 958 M
Net income 2021 3 288 B 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 108 332 B 4 730 M 4 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 303 131 B 13 234 M 13 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 88 220
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 81 700,00 VND
Average target price 109 000,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.09%13 234
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.8.76%37 006
VONOVIA SE-15.15%34 456
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.41%14 279
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.69%12 500
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-13.90%8 201