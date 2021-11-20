Vietnam's resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 yrs

HANOI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Two hundred vaccinated foreign
tourists arrived in Vietnam's beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc
on Saturday, the first wave of visitors to the country in nearly
two years as it seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism
economy.
Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the
pandemic in an effort to keep out COVID-19, with some initial
success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which
typically accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product.
Vaccinated tourists now do not have to undergo mandatory
two-week quarantine, according to the authorities, but are
required to enjoy their holiday only inside the mega complex
resort Vinpearl and will be tested twice during their trip.
"This is the first and vital step to revive our tourism
sector and to prepare for the full resumption next year," Nguyen
Trung Khanh, chairman of the country's tourism administration
said in statement.
"We want to offer tourists a new experience amid new
normalcy which they can live fully in Phu Quoc and then live
fully in Vietnam," Khanh added.
The island's authorities expect to welcome 400,000 domestic
and international tourists to the end of this year.
Other Vietnamese destinations such as the UNESCO world
heritage site Hoi An and Danang beach are also welcoming
international tourists back.
The move follows similar steps taken by neighbouring
Thailand, which hosted https://www.reuters.com/article/testh-health-coronavirus-travel-thailand-idUKKBN2HM11W
vaccinated foreign tourist for quarantine-free holiday earlier
this month.
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam slumped from 18 million in 2019,
when tourism revenue was $31 billion, or nearly 12% of its gross
domestic product, to 3.8 million last year.
Vietnam, which has inoculated more than half of its 98
million people, is seeking to resume international commercial
flights https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-targets-phased-resumption-international-flights-january-2021-11-05
from January next year and eyeing a full tourism reopening https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-welcome-more-vaccinated-travellers-december-2021-10-06
from June.
