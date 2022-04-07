Log in
    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VIC)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  04-05
80500.00 VND   -2.19%
80500.00 VND   -2.19%
05:24aVietnamese automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO
RE
03/30MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 30, 2022
03/30Vingroup Joint Stock Company Establishes A Subsidiary
CI
Vietnamese automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

04/07/2022
CES 2022 in Las Vegas

April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday that a Singapore-based holding company that owns a stake in it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators.

VinFast, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, said it had not determined the size and price range for the IPO. [https://bit.ly/37pdvpx ]

The company said last week that it signed a preliminary deal to initially invest $2 billion to build a factory in North Carolina to make electric buses, sport utility vehicles and batteries for electric vehicles.

VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with affordable electric SUVs and a battery leasing model. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 136 471 B 5 957 M 5 957 M
Net income 2021 3 288 B 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 108 332 B 4 729 M 4 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 298 678 B 13 037 M 13 037 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 88 220
Free-Float 23,9%
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.35%13 037