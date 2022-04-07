Vietnamese automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on
Thursday that a Singapore-based holding company that owns a
stake in it had confidentially filed for an initial public
offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators.
VinFast, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate
Vingroup JSC, said it had not determined the size and
price range for the IPO. [https://bit.ly/37pdvpx
]
The company said last week that it signed a preliminary deal
to initially invest $2 billion to build a factory in North
Carolina to make electric buses, sport utility vehicles and
batteries for electric vehicles.
VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to
compete with legacy automakers and startups with affordable
electric SUVs and a battery leasing model.
