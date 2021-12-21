Vingroup Joint Stock : INAUGURAL VINFUTURE PRIZE AWARD CEREMONY – CELEBRATING 4 SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS FOR HUMANITY

About

Vingroup Joint Stock Company (Vingroup JSC), formerly known as Technocom, was founded in Ukraine in 1993 by an ambitious group of Vietnamese youths. Technocom began with food production and quickly found great success with the Mivina brand. During the early years of the 21st century, Technocom was ranked among Ukraine's Top 100 largest and most influential companies. In 2000, Technocom - Vingroup returned to Vietnam with ambition to contribute the country's development.