Vingroup Joint Stock : INAUGURAL VINFUTURE PRIZE AWARD CEREMONY – CELEBRATING 4 SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS FOR HUMANITY

    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VIC)
INAUGURAL VINFUTURE PRIZE AWARD CEREMONY – CELEBRATING 4 SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS FOR HUMANITY

12/21/2021 | 11:40am EST
About


Vingroup Joint Stock Company (Vingroup JSC), formerly known as Technocom, was founded in Ukraine in 1993 by an ambitious group of Vietnamese youths. Technocom began with food production and quickly found great success with the Mivina brand. During the early years of the 21st century, Technocom was ranked among Ukraine's Top 100 largest and most influential companies. In 2000, Technocom - Vingroup returned to Vietnam with ambition to contribute the country's development.

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 471 B 6 005 M 6 005 M
Net income 2021 3 288 B 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2021 108 332 B 4 767 M 4 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 363 124 B 15 809 M 15 977 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 88 220
Free-Float 24,5%
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 98 100,00 VND
Average target price 116 500,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.93%15 954
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.85%34 281
VONOVIA SE-14.47%31 129
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-13.73%16 908
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY21.28%15 829
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-5.16%9 819