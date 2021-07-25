Vingroup Joint Stock : Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 mln doses

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam may get more COVID-19
vaccine donations from the United States as it struggles to
control outbreaks of the fast-spreading Delta variant, the
country's ambassador to the United States said on Sunday.
Vietnam took delivery of a shipment of 3 million Moderna
doses from the United States on Sunday, which brought
the amount given by the United States, via the global COVAX
vaccine scheme, to 5 million doses.
"The U.S. side has said it is also considering more vaccine
donations to Vietnam soon," the ambassador to the United States,
Ha Kim Ngoc, said in a speech posted on a government website.
Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of the
pandemic, but has faced recent rapid outbreaks of infections,
with daily cases repeatedly hitting new highs.
Vietnam is also in talks with the United States on domestic
production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on
Thursday, adding that production could begin in the fourth
quarter or early in 2022.
Health Minister Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on Sunday that
construction of a plant producing vaccines under U.S. technology
was underway, adding that production would start in the first
half of 2022. It was not clear if he was referring to the same
plan mentioned by the foreign ministry.
The foreign ministry and Long did not identify the U.S. and
Vietnamese companies involved in the plans.
State media reported on Saturday Vietnamese conglomerate
Vingroup was in talks with San Diego-headquartered
Arcturus Therapeutics Holding on mRNA vaccine production.
Clinical trials could begin in Vietnam in August, the Tuoi
Tre newspaper reported, adding that the firms could produce 100
million to 200 million doses a year under such a deal.
Vingroup and Arcturus did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The health ministry reported 7,531 infections on Sunday,
just down from Saturday's record daily increase of 7,968.
In all, it has recorded more than 98,000 infections and at
least 370 deaths, most in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi
Minh City and its neighbouring provinces.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson
Editing by Frances Kerry)