    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(VIC)
Vingroup Joint Stock : Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

07/12/2021 | 02:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Labourers work in VinFast's factory in Hai Phong City

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has started operations in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

The company said in a statement it considered the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands its key markets in its international business expansion plan.

Two electric car models VF e35 and VF e36 will be officially launched in March next year, the statement added.

VinFast sold about 30,000 vehicles last year and has forecast sales of more than 45,000 for 2021.

It flagged in April that it would consider an initial public offering in the United States or merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

(Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 145 222 B 6 390 M 6 390 M
Net income 2021 4 500 B 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2021 103 884 B 4 571 M 4 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 958 B 15 227 M 15 442 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 44 120
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Vingroup Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 108 600,00 VND
Average target price 128 100,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quang Viet Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Chung Yee Ling Independent Director
Marc Villiers Townsend Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.37%16 463
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.17%43 042
VONOVIA SE-3.58%37 361
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.06%21 136
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-36.44%18 063
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY25.70%15 988