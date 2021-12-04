Log in
Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

12/04/2021 | 05:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city

HANOI (Reuters) -Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion.

Just last month, an official said the listing may happen

within the next couple of years https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/vietnams-vinfast-plans-us-listing-couple-years-ceo-2021-11-17, as the company joins a growing list of electric vehicle startups taking advantage of investor excitement to raise funds.

VinFast, Vingroup's automaking arm, had flagged https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vinfast-ipo-idUSKBN2BZ19G in April it was seeking an IPO slated for the second quarter of this year, eyeing a $60 billion valuation with expectation to raise at least $3 billion.

In Saturday's statement, Vingroup said it had set up a Singapore-based holding company owning a stake in Vinfast's operations in Vietnam to fuel the IPO process.

"The new company, VinFast Singapore, is a step to turn VinFast into a global company and prepare for its U.S. IPO," the company said in the statement. "Vingroup will be a major shareholder of VinFast Singapore."

On Thursday, Reuters exclusively reported Vingroup was seeking $1 bln from global investors for VinFast in pre-IPO fundraising.

VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes that its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from the likes of Tesla and General Motors.

It is targeting global electric vehicle sales of 15,000 next year, down from its previous goal of 56,000 due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
