Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vinhomes
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VHM   VN000000VHM0

VINHOMES

(VHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
44500.00 VND   -3.26%
06:55aExclusive-Singapore's CapitaLand in talks to buy Vietnam property assets from Vinhomes - sources
RE
03/06Shares in Vietnam developers rally on roll back in corporate bond reform
RE
01/30Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Singapore's CapitaLand in talks to buy Vietnam property assets from Vinhomes - sources

03/17/2023 | 06:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE/HANOI (Reuters) - Asian real estate giant CapitaLand Group is in talks to acquire assets worth roughly $1.5 billion from Vietnam's biggest listed property firm Vinhomes JSC, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A deal of that size would mark one of the largest real estate transactions in Southeast Asia in the last few years.

The talks come as Vietnam's property sector is struggling with a cash crunch following an anti-graft campaign launched by the government last year.

Discussions between CapitaLand, majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, and Vinhomes, which has a market value of $8 billion - have taken place for some projects owned by Vinhomes, four sources told Reuters.

Vinhomes, Vietnam's biggest real estate developer by market capitalization, is part of Vingroup, the country's largest conglomerate.

One of the sources said CapitaLand is considering buying part of Vinhomes' Ocean Park 3 project, a 294-hectare resort city style development near the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, or another project in the northern city of Haiphong.

The value of the deal was still being negotiated, the person said, adding the talks reached advanced stage.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

When contacted by Reuters, CapitaLand Development did not directly comment on any potential deal with Vinhomes but said: "Vietnam is one of CapitaLand Development's core markets. We constantly evaluate investment opportunities to grow our presence in the country."

CapitaLand Development, part of CapitaLand Group - which has a presence in 40 countries - develops retail, office, residential, business parks and data centres among other businesses. It already has a portfolio of residential projects, including luxury condominiums, in four cities in Vietnam.

Vingroup declined to comment on any discussions with CapitaLand, but said that as a listed company it would disclose information if any transactions happen.

Vingroup, which is involved in real estate, automobiles and retail, is investing billions of dollars to develop VinFast, its fledgling electric vehicle car maker.

    Vinhomes develops and owns residential and commercial real estate projects in Vietnam, a country which has a population of 100 million and was Asia's fastest growing economy last year.

    The economy expanded by 8% last year, the fastest pace in 25 years, backed by strong retail sales and exports, but is facing headwinds from a global slowdown.

A property crisis that started last year, sparked by problems at one of the country's largest property groups No Va Land, has battered investor confidence as authorities arrested high-level individuals and overhauled the country's bond sector.

Vinhomes was spun off and listed on the local stock exchange in 2018.

Vinhomes' net profit dropped 26% to 29 trillion dong ($1.23 billion) in 2022 from a year earlier, while total revenue declined 27% to 62 trillion dong.

Shares of Vinhomes have lost 10% so far this year, after tumbling 40% in 2022 as the property crisis deepened.

($1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 23,580 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi, Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Yantoultra Ngui, Phuong Nguyen and Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.19% 5653.19 Real-time Quote.0.53%
VINGROUP -1.30% 53300 End-of-day quote.-0.93%
VINHOMES -3.26% 44500 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
All news about VINHOMES
06:55aExclusive-Singapore's CapitaLand in talks to buy Vietnam property assets from Vinhomes ..
RE
03/06Shares in Vietnam developers rally on roll back in corporate bond reform
RE
01/30Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
CI
2022Vinhomes Joint Stock Company acquired 99% stake in Cam Ranh Salt Joint Stock Company.
CI
2022Vinhomes Joint Stock Company agreed to acquire 99% stake in Cam Ranh Salt Joint Stock C..
CI
2022Shares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
2022Vietnam stocks slump led by country's largest conglomerate
RE
2022Vietnam's second-biggest property developer faces cash crunch -sources
RE
2022Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Sets Up A Subsidiary
CI
2022Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 099 B 3 272 M 3 272 M
Net income 2022 31 240 B 1 326 M 1 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 193 769 B 8 223 M 8 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 13 191
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart VINHOMES
Duration : Period :
Vinhomes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINHOMES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44 500,00 VND
Average target price 82 118,88 VND
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hoa Thieu Pham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai Yen Thi Le Chief Financial Officer
Linh Dieu Nguyen Chairman
Varun Kapur Independent Director
Uddeen Mueen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINHOMES-7.29%8 223
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.46%25 593
VONOVIA SE-12.67%16 246
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.63%8 516
VINGROUP-0.93%8 392
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.20%4 597