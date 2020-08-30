Vintage Energy : Appendix 2A

|
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
2.2a.2.1
*Please provide details of the further issues
of +securities yet to take place to complete
the transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".
Please provide details of the proposed dates and
number of securities for the further issues. This may
be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to
an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional
component being quoted on one date and a retail
component being quoted on a later date.
2.2b.1
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in
relation to the underlying +dividend or
distribution
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
2.2b.2
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan
Yes or No
meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2
exception 4 that it does not impose a limit
on participation?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders
are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or
distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4
would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The
entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of
participation e.g. security holders can only participate
to a maximum value of $x in respect of their
entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum
number of securities that can participate in the plan
e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu
of dividend payable for x number of securities.
2.2c.1
Please state the number and type of
Performance Rights A4 157,500
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code)
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
convertible securities being converted".
2.2c.2
And the date the options were exercised or
31 August 2020
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
convertible securities being converted".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the options was exercised or
convertible securities was converted.
2.2d.1
Please state the number and type of partly
paid +securities (including their ASX
security code) that were fully paid up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
