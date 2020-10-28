Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.059 AUD   +1.72%
10/27VINTAGE ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
10/27VINTAGE ENERGY : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/22VINTAGE ENERGY : Appendix 2A
PU
Vintage Energy : Appendix 3Y Howarth (amended)

10/28/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Vintage Energy Limited

ABN 56 609 200 580

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Andrew Howarth

Date of last notice

7 July 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Securities held both direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Howzat Services Pty Ltd (non-beneficial)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

7 July 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares 11,966,732

Founders Rights 1,320,941

35 cent Options

1,000,000

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

1,666,666

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

0.06

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary shares 13,633,399

Founders Rights 1,320,941

35 cent Options

1,000,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Entitlement Offer participation

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

nil

Nature of interest

nil

Name of registered holder

nil

(if issued securities)

Date of change

nil

No. and class of securities to which

nil

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

nil

Interest disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

No

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

No

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:49:06 UTC

