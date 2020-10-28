Vintage Energy : Appendix 3Y Howarth (amended)

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Vintage Energy Limited
ABN 56 609 200 580
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Andrew Howarth
Date of last notice
7 July 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Securities held both direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Howzat Services Pty Ltd (non-beneficial)
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
7 July 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary Shares 11,966,732
Founders Rights 1,320,941
35 cent Options
1,000,000
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
1,666,666
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
0.06
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary shares 13,633,399
Founders Rights 1,320,941
35 cent Options
1,000,000
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Entitlement Offer participation
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
nil
Nature of interest
nil
Name of registered holder
nil
(if issued securities)
Date of change
nil
No. and class of securities to which
nil
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
nil
Interest disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
nil
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
No
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
No
this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
