Vintage Energy : Appendix 3Y Howarth (amended)

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Vintage Energy Limited

ABN 56 609 200 580

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Andrew Howarth Date of last notice 7 July 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Securities held both direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Howzat Services Pty Ltd (non-beneficial) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 7 July 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares 11,966,732 Founders Rights 1,320,941 35 cent Options 1,000,000 Class Ordinary Number acquired 1,666,666 Number disposed nil Value/Consideration 0.06 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Ordinary shares 13,633,399 Founders Rights 1,320,941 35 cent Options 1,000,000

