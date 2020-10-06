Log in
Vintage Energy : Becoming a substantial holder

10/06/2020

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Vintage Energy Limited

ACN/ARSN

609 200 580

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

107 576 821

The holder became a substantial

holder on

2/10/2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

ORDINARY

21,719,286

21,719,286

5.40%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY

REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED HAS A

RELEVANT INTEREST IN ITS CAPACITY AS

21,719,286 ORDINARY

LIMITED

INVESTMENT MANAGER AND/OR TRUSTEE

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Person entitled to be registered

Nature of

Class and

Person's

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

relevant interest

number of

as holder (8)

votes

(6)

securities

CREDIT SUISSE AG

CS THIRD NOMINEES PTY

CREDIT SUISSE AG

HOLDER OF

21,719,286

21,719,286

LIMITED

SHARES

ORDINARY

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

interest

securities

REGAL FUNDS

21/9/2020-02/10/2020

$ 0.056 - $0.060 p/share

22,666,667 ORDINARY

MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NOT APPLICABLE

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY NSW

PHILIP KING

Signature

2000

print name

Philip King

capacity

Director

sign here

date

6/10/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:39:06 UTC
