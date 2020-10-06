Vintage Energy : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Vintage Energy Limited
ACN/ARSN
|
609 200 580
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
107 576 821
The holder became a substantial
holder on
2/10/2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
ORDINARY
21,719,286
21,719,286
5.40%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY
REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED HAS A
|
|
21,719,286 ORDINARY
LIMITED
INVESTMENT MANAGER AND/OR TRUSTEE
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Person entitled to be registered
Nature of
Class and
Person's
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
relevant interest
number of
as holder (8)
votes
CREDIT SUISSE AG
CS THIRD NOMINEES PTY
CREDIT SUISSE AG
HOLDER OF
21,719,286
21,719,286
LIMITED
SHARES
ORDINARY
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
securities
REGAL FUNDS
21/9/2020-02/10/2020
$ 0.056 - $0.060 p/share
22,666,667 ORDINARY
MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
NOT APPLICABLE
7. Addresses
Name
Address
LEVEL 47 GATEWAY 1 MACQUARIE PLACE SYDNEY NSW
|
|
|
|
sign here
|
|
6/10/2020
