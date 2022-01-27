Vintage Energy : FY22 Q2 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B
01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
QUARTERLY REPORT
For period ended 31 December 2021
28 January 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
Gas Reserves: Vali gas field 2P Reserves tripled to 101.0 PJ (gross), net 50.5 PJ
Odin-1Contingent Resource booking of 36.4 bcf (gross), 16.0 bcf net and subsequent successful flow test
Heads of Agreement with AGL for maiden gas contract
Successful $8.5 million placement
Oversubscribed SPP raises $3.44 million vs $2 million target1
$10 million debt facility established
Vintage fully funded to take Vali to production, connect and tie-in Odin and execute Cooper Basin and Cervantes exploration
Managing Director's comment
"Our results for the December quarter put the stepping stones in place for Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage") to transition from an exploration company to an exploration and production company supplying gas to the eastern Australian energy market" said Neil Gibbins, Managing Director.
"Gas reserves were increased at Vali. We booked Contingent Resources and successfully flow tested Odin. We secured a Heads of Agreement with AGL for our maiden gas contract.
"A successful placement broadened our institutional share base. Our share purchase plan, completed after year-end was oversubscribed.
"These capital initiatives, together with payments arising from our agreement with AGL, means Vintage is fully funded to take Vali to production and, with this, commence revenue generation.
"We are also fully funded for our follow-up work on Odin and to address the growth opportunities we have identified for exploration in the Cooper and Perth Basin.
"It means we are set for a busy and exciting half year to June, as we finalise the Gas Sales Agreement with AGL, do the work to take Vali to production, and subject to approvals, commence drilling at Cervantes".
1 closed subsequent to quarter's end
OPERATIONS
Cooper/Eromanga Basins, Queensland and South Australia
ATP 2021 (Vintage 50% and operatorship, Metgasco Ltd 25% and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 25%)
ATP 2021 is located in Queensland adjoining the Queensland-South Australia border.
ATP 2021 contains the Vali Gas Field, discovered by Vali ST1 (Vintage's first well as Operator) in January 2020 and successfully appraised by Vali-2 and Vali-3 in the June and September quarters of 2021. The field has three cased wells available for future gas production.
Reserves
A substantial increase to the Vali 2P Reserve was announced during the December quarter following an independent review by ERC Equipoise Pte Ltd ("ERCE").
The review resulted in revision to ERCE's certification of its 1P, 2P and 3P reserves for the Vali Field to include the Toolachee Formation and upgrade of the previously booked reserves from the Patchawarra Formation. The effect of the revision has been a three-fold increase in 2P Reserve of the Vali field to 101.0 PJ (50.5 PJ net working interest) independently certified and booked (previously Gross 2P of 33.2 PJ (16.6 PJ net working interest))
The revised estimates are displayed in the table below:
Gross ATP 2021 Vali Gas Field Reserves
1P
2P
3P
Sales Gas (PJ)
47.5
101.0
209.8
Net ATP 2021 Vali Gas Field Reserves
1P
2P
3P
Sales Gas (PJ)
23.7
50.5
104.9
Notes
Reserves estimates reported here are ERCE estimates, effective 1 November 2021, first announced to the ASX 1 November 2021
Vintage is not aware of any new data or information that materially affects the Reserves above and considers that all material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Reserves estimates have been made and classified in accordance with the Society of Petroleum Engineers ("SPE")
Petroleum Resources Management System ("PRMS").
Company Net Working Interest Reserves are based on the Vintage working interest share of 50% of the field gross Reserves and are prior to deduction of royalties.
Sales Gas volumes are net of fuel and flare volumes.
All quantities are subject to rounding to one decimal place for clarity purposes.
Resource Evaluator
ERCE is an independent consultancy specialising in petroleum reservoir evaluation. Except for the provision of professional services on a fee basis, ERCE has no commercial arrangement with any other person or company involved in the interests that are the subject of this Reserves evaluation.
The work has been supervised by Mr Adam Becis, Principal Reservoir Engineer of ERCE's Asia Pacific office who has over 14 years of experience. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a member of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers.
Vali appraisal, production test and gas sales
Appraisal of the Vali Gas Field is to be advanced initially through an extended production test utilising the field's three completed wells with production and supply via connection to the South Australian Cooper Basin Joint Venture (SACBJV) infrastructure.
Detailed engineering and cost estimates progressed during the quarter with the work being conducted by Logicamms, a member of the Verbrec group of companies. This work is expected to be completed for consideration by the Joint Venture in the current quarter. Long lead items have been ordered.
Vintage capital expenditure for the connection and initial production of the Vali Field is now fully funded as a result of the gas supply Heads of Agreement and Debt Funding Agreement secured during the quarter. These agreements are discussed under the headings "Commercial" and "Corporate" later in this report.
ATP 2021 also offers other drilling targets. Seismic acquisition and interpretation are required to identify optimal locations. Planning for seismic acquisition is to be conducted in the second half of the current financial year.
PRL 211 lies in the South Australian Cooper Basin, with the licence's eastern boundary adjacent to the ATP 2021 western boundary. The licence is in close proximity to the South Australian Cooper Basin's Joint Venture's gas production infrastructure at the Beckler, Bow and Dullingari fields. The Odin Gas Field, discovered by the PRL 211 Joint Venture in 2021, is located in both PRL 211 and ATP 2021 on the southern flank of the Nappamerri Trough in the Cooper Basin.
During the quarter, the company completed the successful flow test program for Odin-1. Results from the flow tests exceeded initial expectations. All zones perforated for the testing contributed to the strong overall gas flows.
The first stage of the Odin-1 flow test delivered a stable flow rate of 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,823 psi through a 28/64" fixed choke. The well was then shut-in for 15 days, with the second stage of the flow test recommencing on 18 November 2021.
The second stage focused on the running of a multi-rate memory production log, which confirmed gas was being contributed from each of the perforated Epsilon and Toolachee formations. Gas samples were taken over the course of the second stage for detailed analysis.
Odin-1 is currently shut-in. The data collected will be assessed and incorporated into a commercialisation plan for the asset, which will include an estimate of the number of wells required to efficiently produce gas and maximise returns from the Odin Field. Subject to JV approval, the next operation will likely be completion of the well, in conjunction with completion of the nearby Vali wells, to minimise costs.
The field is expected to become a significant contributor to Vintage's supply of gas to the Australian domestic market through tie-in to the Moomba gas gathering network.
As reported in the September 2021 Quarterly Report, resources at Odin have been independently assessed by ERCE to comprise 36.4 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of gross 2C Contingent Resources in the Toolachee, Epsilon, Patchawarra and Tirrawarra formations of the Odin Gas Field. While all these formations contributed to the certified gas volumes, most of the resource is based in the Toolachee and Patchawarra formations.
The working interest of the Contingent Resources represent Vintage's share of the Gross Contingent Resources based on its working interest in PRL 211, which is 42.5%, and ATP 2021, which is 50%. Accordingly, net 2C gas Contingent Resources of 16.0 Bcf have been certified by ERCE.
Gross Odin Gas Field Contingent Resources (Bcf)
1C
2C
3C
Total
18.5
36.4
71.7
Net Odin Gas Field Contingent Resources (Bcf)
1C
2C
3C
PRL 211
4.4
8.7
17.1
ATP 2021
3.7
7.3
14.3
Total
8.1
16.0
31.4
Notes to the table above:
Gross Contingent Resources represent 100% total of estimated recoverable volumes within PRL 211 and ATP 2021.
Working Interest Contingent Resources represent Vintage's share of the Gross Contingent Resources based on its working interest in PRL 211, which is 42.5%, and ATP 2021, which is 50%.
These are unrisked Contingent Resources that have not been risked for Chance of Development and are sub-classified as Development Unclarified.
Contingent Resources volumes shown have had shrinkage applied to account for inerts removal and include hydrocarbon gas only.
No allowance for fuel and flare volumes has been made.
Resources estimates have been made and classified in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System 2018
("PRMS").
Probabilistic methods have been used for individual sands and totals for each reservoir interval have been summed deterministically.
Contingent Resources certified by ERCE are as at 14 September 2021.
These Contingent Resources were first disclosed in a release to the ASX on September 16, 2021.
