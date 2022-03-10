Vintage Energy : Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or "the Company") present their report together with the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

The Directors of the Company in office during or since the end of the period are:

Mr. Reg Nelson (Chairman)

Mr. Neil Gibbins (Managing Director)

Mr. Ian Howarth (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Nick Smart (Non-executive Director)

All directors held office during and since the end of the period, unless otherwise stated.

Principal activities

The Company seeks to create value for its shareholders through the discovery, development and sale of oil and gas resources. Principal activities undertaken for this purpose include securing exploration projects, undertaking exploration for, and appraisal and evaluation of oil and gas resources, planning and execution of resource development and contracting to enable production, processing and sale of oil and gas.

Results for the period

The Company reported a loss for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 of $1,825,386 (31 December 2020 $1,039,236).

The Company has continued to execute its exploration program as detailed in the Company's IPO prospectus and described in the review of operations detailed below. Movements in the Statement of Financial Position are a reflection of the program's execution.

Overview of outcomes

During the six months to 31 December 2021 the company established the gas reserves, funding base and Heads of Agreement for sale of gas from the Cooper Basin. The gas is to be sold from the Vali gas field, where production is planned for commencement around mid-year calendar 2022, under contracts currently being finalised.

Exploration resulted in a new gas field discovery, Odin, in the Cooper Basin. Contingent Resources were recognised for Odin following receipt of independent assessment. Contingent Resources for the Nangwarry field in the Otway Basin were revised upwards.

Capital raisings and debt facilities announced prior to the end of the period will have the Company fully resourced to complete its capital expenditure plans. The debt facility is subject to conditions precedent; the capital raising was completed in two phases, the latter of which occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

Corporate

Gas sales Heads of Agreement

On 6 December 2021, Vintage announced a Heads of Agreement ("HoA") between the ATP 2021 Joint Venture parties ("JV"; Vintage Energy interest 50%) and AGL Wholesale Gas Limited ("AGL") for the sale of gas from the Vali field from start-up to the end of CY2026. Start-up is anticipated in mid-2022.

The HoA, which is subject to conditions precedent, contains the key commercial terms of a detailed, fully-termed Gas Sales Agreement ("GSA") currently being finalised. The HoA provides for the supply of 9 PJ to 16 PJ (gross JV volume; Vintage share is 50%) with pricing at a mix of fixed and variable market rates.

