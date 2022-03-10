Vintage Energy : Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements
For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021
Review of Operations
Cooper/Eromanga Basins, Queensland
ATP 2021
Vintage 50% and operator, Metgasco Ltd 25% and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 25%
ATP 2021 Joint Venture activities for the period focused on the Vali gas field, discovered by Vali-1ST1 and successfully appraised by Vali-2 and Vali-3 in the prior financial year. Results from these wells indicated Vali to be a significant gas field, with multiple gas bearing zones.
Work performed during the six months to 31 December 2021 included a substantial upgrade to field reserves, detailed engineering and costing of a field appraisal and extended production test project, planning for fracture stimulation and completions work, and securing of the HoA with AGL for sale of gas from the field reported above under the heading "Corporate".
Review by ERC Equipoise Ptd Ltd ("ERCE") to include the Toolachee Formation and upgrade previously booked reserves from the Patchawarra Formation resulted in independently certified and booked 2P reserves for the field increasing to 101.0 PJ gross (Vintage Energy net working interest: 50.5 PJ). The revision represents a 3-fold increase in 2P reserves for Vali. The upgrade was reported to the ASX on 1 November 2021.
Production will be from the field's three wells, supplying gas via connection to the Moomba gas gathering network. Detailed engineering and cost estimates are being prepared for consideration by the Joint Venture. Long lead items required for completion and connection have been ordered. Work to fracture stimulate, complete and connect the field is expected to be concluded for commencement of production by around the middle of the current calendar year.
The initial gas production from Vali is to be supplied to AGL pursuant to the HoA announced in December under a 4.5- year agreement, currently being finalised.
Cooper/Eromanga Basins, South Australia
PRL 211
Vintage 42.5% and operatorship, Metgasco Ltd 21.25%, Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 21.25% and Impress (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd (wholly owned by Beach Energy Ltd) 15%
Operations in PRL 211 focused on the flow testing and analysis of Odin-1, a gas exploration well which reached total depth and recorded extensive gas shows, shortly before the commencement of the period.
Independent assessment of the Contingent Resources at Odin was conducted by ERCE and announced to the ASX on 16 September 2021, prior to the flow test results. ERCE assessed the field to contain gross 2C Contingent Resource of 36.4 billion cubic feet ("Bcf"). A net working interest to Vintage of 42.5% (16.0 Bcf) has been certified by ERCE, reflecting the company's equity share in PRL 211 and the adjacent ATP 2021 into which the eastern flank of the field has been mapped.
The flow test results exceeded initial expectations. The first stage test delivered a stable flow rate of 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,823 psi through a 28/64" fixed choke. The well was then shut-in for 15 days, with the second stage of the flow test recommencing on 18 November 2021.
The second stage focused on the running of a multi-rate memory production log, which confirmed gas contribution from each of the perforated Epsilon and Toolachee formations. Gas samples were taken over the course of the second stage for detailed analysis.
Odin-1 is currently shut-in. The data collected will be assessed and incorporated into a commercialisation plan for the asset, which will include an estimate of the number of wells required to efficiently produce gas and maximise returns. Subject to JV approval, the next operation will likely be completion of the well, in conjunction with completion of the nearby Vali wells.
The field is expected to become a significant contributor to Vintage's supply of gas to the Australian domestic market through tie-in to the Moomba gas gathering network.