Vintage Energy : Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

03/10/2022 | 11:26pm EST
Vintage Energy Limited

(ABN 56 609 200 580)

Financial Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Section

Directors' Report

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

1

Nature of operations

2

General information and basis of preparation

3

Changes in accounting policies

4

Operating segments

5

Going concern

6

Estimates

7

Loss for the period

8

Cash and cash equivalents

9

Trade and other receivables

10

Property, plant and equipment

11

Exploration and evaluation

12

Trade and other payables

13

Provisions

14

Other financial liabilities

15

Issued capital

16

Earnings per share

17

Commitments

18

Contingent liabilities

19

Subsequent events

20

Company details

Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditor's Review Report

Page

3

9

10

11

12

13

14

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

16

16

17

17

17

18

18

20

20

20

20

20

21

22

2 | P a g e

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage" or "the Company") present their report together with the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

The Directors of the Company in office during or since the end of the period are:

Mr. Reg Nelson (Chairman)

Mr. Neil Gibbins (Managing Director)

Mr. Ian Howarth (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Nick Smart (Non-executive Director)

All directors held office during and since the end of the period, unless otherwise stated.

Principal activities

The Company seeks to create value for its shareholders through the discovery, development and sale of oil and gas resources. Principal activities undertaken for this purpose include securing exploration projects, undertaking exploration for, and appraisal and evaluation of oil and gas resources, planning and execution of resource development and contracting to enable production, processing and sale of oil and gas.

Results for the period

The Company reported a loss for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 of $1,825,386 (31 December 2020 $1,039,236).

The Company has continued to execute its exploration program as detailed in the Company's IPO prospectus and described in the review of operations detailed below. Movements in the Statement of Financial Position are a reflection of the program's execution.

Overview of outcomes

During the six months to 31 December 2021 the company established the gas reserves, funding base and Heads of Agreement for sale of gas from the Cooper Basin. The gas is to be sold from the Vali gas field, where production is planned for commencement around mid-year calendar 2022, under contracts currently being finalised.

Exploration resulted in a new gas field discovery, Odin, in the Cooper Basin. Contingent Resources were recognised for Odin following receipt of independent assessment. Contingent Resources for the Nangwarry field in the Otway Basin were revised upwards.

Capital raisings and debt facilities announced prior to the end of the period will have the Company fully resourced to complete its capital expenditure plans. The debt facility is subject to conditions precedent; the capital raising was completed in two phases, the latter of which occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

Corporate

Gas sales Heads of Agreement

On 6 December 2021, Vintage announced a Heads of Agreement ("HoA") between the ATP 2021 Joint Venture parties ("JV"; Vintage Energy interest 50%) and AGL Wholesale Gas Limited ("AGL") for the sale of gas from the Vali field from start-up to the end of CY2026. Start-up is anticipated in mid-2022.

The HoA, which is subject to conditions precedent, contains the key commercial terms of a detailed, fully-termed Gas Sales Agreement ("GSA") currently being finalised. The HoA provides for the supply of 9 PJ to 16 PJ (gross JV volume; Vintage share is 50%) with pricing at a mix of fixed and variable market rates.

3 | P a g e

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

The terms of the HoA also provide for upfront payment of $15 million ($7.5 million net to Vintage) by AGL to the JV in three equal tranches as the project moves to first gas, subject to execution of the proposed GSA and the satisfaction of its conditions precedent. These include execution of agreements to provide for the transportation and processing of Vali gas by the Moomba gas gathering network. The funds paid to the JV will be used to fund the Vali field work program, including the completion of all three Vali wells and the tie-in of the field to the nearby Moomba gas gathering network.

Debt facility

On 6 December 2021, Vintage announced the signing of a binding term sheet for a $10 million debt facility with the PURE Resources Fund, managed by PURE Asset Management ("PURE"). The facility is based on two tranches of $5 million each and has a term of 48 months.

Subject to shareholder approval, warrants for the amount of the loan funds provided by PURE will be issued to PURE at 17 cents per share exercise price, subject to the usual adjustment mechanism for dilution. The warrants will be exercisable at any time up to 12 months after the repayment date of the loan (i.e.5-year term) and may be used to repay the debt or for other purposes. A shareholder meeting to approve the issue of the warrants has been convened for 18 March 2022.

The debt facility is subject to conditions precedent.

Capital raising

On 13 December, Vintage announced a capital raising to provide equity funding to support its expenditure plans in the Cooper, Perth and Otway basins. The capital raising comprised a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors and an entitlement offer (share purchase plan, "SPP") to existing shareholders which closed subsequent to year-end. Both issues were priced at 0.085 cents per share.

The placement was successful, raising gross proceeds of $8.5 million and broadening the Company's shareholder base. Funds were received from the placement on 17 December 2021. Results from the SPP are discussed below under the heading 'Subsequent Events'.

Options

The company issued the following options to Directors - 6,000,000 share options, issued to Directors exercisable any time with an exercise price of $0.133 per option and an expiry after 3 years from issue. The options have a fair value of $169,783.

Rights

Pursuant to a resolution passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2021, the Company issued 5,765,700 employee incentive rights with a fair value of $377,019 to Mr. Neil Gibbins (Managing Director).

Subsequent events

Share purchase plan

On 19 January 2022, the Company announced the completion of its share purchase plan ('SPP'), which was heavily oversubscribed. All eligible applications, totaling $3.44 million, for the $2.0 million SPP were accepted. 40,499,869 shares were issued pursuant to the SPP on 21 January 2022.

4 | P a g e

Vintage Energy Limited financial statements

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2021

Review of Operations

Cooper/Eromanga Basins, Queensland

ATP 2021

Vintage 50% and operator, Metgasco Ltd 25% and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 25%

ATP 2021 Joint Venture activities for the period focused on the Vali gas field, discovered by Vali-1ST1 and successfully appraised by Vali-2 and Vali-3 in the prior financial year. Results from these wells indicated Vali to be a significant gas field, with multiple gas bearing zones.

Work performed during the six months to 31 December 2021 included a substantial upgrade to field reserves, detailed engineering and costing of a field appraisal and extended production test project, planning for fracture stimulation and completions work, and securing of the HoA with AGL for sale of gas from the field reported above under the heading "Corporate".

Review by ERC Equipoise Ptd Ltd ("ERCE") to include the Toolachee Formation and upgrade previously booked reserves from the Patchawarra Formation resulted in independently certified and booked 2P reserves for the field increasing to 101.0 PJ gross (Vintage Energy net working interest: 50.5 PJ). The revision represents a 3-fold increase in 2P reserves for Vali. The upgrade was reported to the ASX on 1 November 2021.

Production will be from the field's three wells, supplying gas via connection to the Moomba gas gathering network. Detailed engineering and cost estimates are being prepared for consideration by the Joint Venture. Long lead items required for completion and connection have been ordered. Work to fracture stimulate, complete and connect the field is expected to be concluded for commencement of production by around the middle of the current calendar year.

The initial gas production from Vali is to be supplied to AGL pursuant to the HoA announced in December under a 4.5- year agreement, currently being finalised.

Cooper/Eromanga Basins, South Australia

PRL 211

Vintage 42.5% and operatorship, Metgasco Ltd 21.25%, Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 21.25% and Impress (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd (wholly owned by Beach Energy Ltd) 15%

Operations in PRL 211 focused on the flow testing and analysis of Odin-1, a gas exploration well which reached total depth and recorded extensive gas shows, shortly before the commencement of the period.

Independent assessment of the Contingent Resources at Odin was conducted by ERCE and announced to the ASX on 16 September 2021, prior to the flow test results. ERCE assessed the field to contain gross 2C Contingent Resource of 36.4 billion cubic feet ("Bcf"). A net working interest to Vintage of 42.5% (16.0 Bcf) has been certified by ERCE, reflecting the company's equity share in PRL 211 and the adjacent ATP 2021 into which the eastern flank of the field has been mapped.

The flow test results exceeded initial expectations. The first stage test delivered a stable flow rate of 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,823 psi through a 28/64" fixed choke. The well was then shut-in for 15 days, with the second stage of the flow test recommencing on 18 November 2021.

The second stage focused on the running of a multi-rate memory production log, which confirmed gas contribution from each of the perforated Epsilon and Toolachee formations. Gas samples were taken over the course of the second stage for detailed analysis. 

Odin-1 is currently shut-in. The data collected will be assessed and incorporated into a commercialisation plan for the asset, which will include an estimate of the number of wells required to efficiently produce gas and maximise returns. Subject to JV approval, the next operation will likely be completion of the well, in conjunction with completion of the nearby Vali wells. 

The field is expected to become a significant contributor to Vintage's supply of gas to the Australian domestic market through tie-in to the Moomba gas gathering network.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

