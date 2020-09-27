Vintage Energy Ltd Entitlement Offer Open

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) confirms that the entitlement offer booklet and personalised entitlement and acceptance form in connection with the 1 for 2 non-renounceable entitlement offer, as announced to ASX on 17 September 2020, was despatched to Eligible Retail Shareholders today.



A letter to Ineligible Retail Shareholders notifying them of the Entitlement Offer and their ineligibility to participate has also been despatched.



A copy of the Entitlement Offer Booklet and the letter to Ineligible Shareholders is provided at the link below*.



A copy of the Retail Offer Booklet (and the personalised entitlement and acceptance form) is also accessible to Eligible Shareholders at:

https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home



Eligible Shareholders will need to provide their SRN or HIN to obtain a copy of the relevant documents.



Entitlement Offer



The Entitlement Offer opens today, Monday, 28 September 2020, and is expected to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 16 October 2020. Application monies must be received prior to this time, in accordance with the Offer Booklet and the personalised entitlement and acceptance form.



Shareholder Enquiries



Eligible Shareholders are encouraged to carefully read the Retail Offer Booklet for further details relating to the Retail Entitlement Offer.



Shareholders with questions in relation to the Entitlement Offer may contact the Vintage Offer Information Line on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia) between 9.00am and 5pm (AEST), Monday to Friday during the offer period.



*To view the Entitlement Offer, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H362511X







About Vintage Energy Ltd:



Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.





Source:

Vintage Energy Ltd





Contact:

Neil Gibbins Managing Director +61 8 7477 7680 info@vintageenergy.com.au