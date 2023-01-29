Advanced search
    VEN   AU0000020885

VINTAGE ENERGY LIMITED

(VEN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:16:20 2023-01-29 pm EST
0.0900 AUD   -2.17%
Vintage Energy Ltd FY23 Q2 Quarterly Report

01/29/2023 | 05:26pm EST
FY23 Q2 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) provide the quarterly report for the period ending December 2022.

Key Highlights:

- Vali site works advanced towards commissioning

- Vali-Beckler twin pipelines installed and pressure-tested

- Odin gas field supply to be accelerated, site works commence

- 31 December 2022 cash balance of $7.5 million

Managing Director's comment

"Our work in the December quarter has seen the Vali pipelines and flowlines installed and tested, site works at Vali advanced and commitment to connect a second field, Odin. Installation of Vali production facilities is progressing, and we look forward to handover of the completed infrastructure for commissioning in early February.

"We actioned our decision to accelerate supply from Odin with immediate commencement of procurement and site works. This work will continue as we pursue connection of the field with the aim of enabling gas to flow from Odin to eastern Australian gas users in the third quarter of 2023. "Our focus is now on completing the final steps of the Vali construction safely and diligently. We look forward to updating shareholders on the remaining milestones for first gas and supply from Vali in the near future."

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1I3IW4J6



About Vintage Energy Ltd:

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.



Source:
Vintage Energy Ltd



Contact:

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
