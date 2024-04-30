https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X48KWRCA

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) provide the FY24 Q3 Quarterly Activities Report.- Sales revenue of $1.3 million- Production of 0.11 PJ equivalent- Cash and equivalents at 31 March of $3.0 million- $8.0 million fully underwritten capital raise- Ready to commence Odin appraisalManaging Director's comment"We are now ready to commence appraisal drilling on the Odin gas field with civil works underway in preparation for the spudding of Odin-2 in the coming weeks. Funding for the program has been secured by the capital raising initiated in the quarter. I would like to express our appreciation for the support given to the raising by shareholders and investors. With drilling success, we aim to be supplying gas from Odin-2 to eastern Australia this winter.The initial benefits of the cost reduction initiatives implemented in the quarter were evident in the 52% reduction in corporate and administration expenditure. More significant savings, particularly in staff costs which were the focus of initiatives in March, will be realised in the coming quarter."*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:





About Vintage Energy Ltd:



Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.





Contact:

Neil Gibbins Managing Director +61 8 7477 7680 info@vintageenergy.com.au Don Murchland Investor relations +61 439 300 932 don.murchland@vintageenergy.com.au