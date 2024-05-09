The SLR 184 drilling rig has mobilised to the Odin-2 well site and is currently rigging up and undergoing routine pre-spud inspection. Spudding of the well is anticipated to occur on, or shortly after, 12 May 2024 subject to rig acceptance and potential significant rainfall.
Odin-2 is located 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 appraisal well.
