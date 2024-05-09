https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3E6UU418

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides an update to the announcement of 23 April 2024 on the Odin-2 appraisal well.The SLR 184 drilling rig has mobilised to the Odin-2 well site and is currently rigging up and undergoing routine pre-spud inspection. Spudding of the well is anticipated to occur on, or shortly after, 12 May 2024 subject to rig acceptance and potential significant rainfall.Odin-2 is located 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 appraisal well.*To view Odin well locations, please visit:





